Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Breaking News: Pam Bondi Refuses to Answer Questions at Epstein Inquiry with Ellie Leonard

A recording from Zev Shalev's live video
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev and Ellie Leonard
May 29, 2026

Thank you Hal Gill, Patris, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Ms. H, Pamela, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ellie Leonard! Join me for my next live video in the app.

The Panicked Writer
The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Methinks
On May 6th, Howard Lutnick gave a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee. And while a long list of prominent figures gave video-recorded depositions—including President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton, Leslie Wexner, and Ghislaine Maxwell—Lutnick and the “Majority” refused to allow his deposition to be videotaped for the …
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9 hours ago · 163 likes · 24 comments · Ellie Leonard
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