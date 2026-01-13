🚨 BREAKING: TEN DOJ PROSECUTORS RESIGN OVER RENEE GOOD MURDER; TRUMP ORDERS PROBE INTO WIFE BECCA GOOD

Show begins at :37 seconds

MASS RESIGNATIONS AT DOJ

Six federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned today over the Justice Department’s handling of the Renee Good shooting, bringing the total to ten after four Civil Rights Division prosecutors walked out yesterday. The biggest name is Joseph Thompson, the acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota and the prosecutor leading the sprawling fraud investigation Trump used to justify the Minneapolis crackdown. Thompson says the Justice Department demanded he open a criminal investigation into Becca Good, Renee’s widow, over her “activist ties” — and he refused. The DOJ also blocked cooperation with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and refused to investigate whether the shooting itself was lawful. “What these ten prosecutors are saying by leaving their jobs is the DOJ is no longer going to protect the American citizen against anything ICE does,” Zev explained. “ICE can do whatever they want, and the DOJ is not going to be there to defend Americans. The rule of law no longer applies.”

4️⃣ GREENLAND: SHOWDOWN TOMORROW

Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers walk into the White House tomorrow for their first face-to-face since Trump ordered his generals to draw up invasion plans for a NATO ally. Vice President Vance told Fox News that Trump is “willing to go as far as he has to” to take Greenland, dismissing 75 years of alliance with brutal efficiency: “Just because you did something smart 25 years ago doesn’t mean you can’t do something dumb now.” Former Danish intelligence chief Jacob Kaarsbo joined the show to offer a stark assessment: “Diplomacy isn’t going to stand a chance. They know it’s wrong and they don’t care.” Denmark has announced a $13.8 billion rearmament package and confirmed a 1952 military directive remains active — if anyone invades, including Americans, Danish soldiers shoot back immediately. A bipartisan congressional delegation flies to Copenhagen Friday while the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska has been training offensive Arctic operations all year.

3️⃣ SCOTUS HEARS TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BANS

The Supreme Court heard arguments today on whether states can ban transgender girls from school sports, with 27 states awaiting the ruling. Justice Sonia Sotomayor came out swinging, telling the Trump administration’s lawyers: “You’re asking the court to adopt views expressed by dissenting judges. We’ve been doing a lot of that lately.” The case centers on Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 15-year-old who does shot put and cross-country — the only openly transgender athlete in West Virginia. “This is not a case about school sports,” Zev noted. “This is whether the court views transgender people as having any constitutional rights. We’re not far from the rest of the LGBTQ community losing their protections too.”

2️⃣ SOMALIA TPS TERMINATED

The Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Somalia, ordering 2,471 Somali nationals to leave by March 17. The announcement came with a Truth Social post featuring Trump’s face and the quote “I am the captain now” — appropriating a line from a Somali pirate in Captain Phillips. This targets the same Minneapolis community where Renee Good was killed, where 4,000 ICE agents are now deployed, and where checkpoints have been established across the city. “This is either designed to punish Minneapolis for daring to confront Trump, or it’s ethnic cleansing,” Zev observed. “Maybe both.”

1️⃣ IRAN MASSACRE: UP TO 12,000 DEAD

Iran is experiencing the largest massacre in its modern history and the world can barely see it. Iran International reports at least 12,000 killed since protests erupted December 28th, with CBS News suggesting the number could reach 20,000. The crisis is now on its fifth day with 99% of Iran offline, security forces raiding homes of anyone using Starlink. Trump tweeted “HELP IS ON THE WAY” — suggesting an imminent military strike while simultaneously sending ICE to attack protesters in Minneapolis. “Are you watching what the Iranian people are doing to take down their violent dictatorial theocratic regime?” Dean asked. “Because that’s what it takes. And you can do it too.”

Power without limits. Accountability dead on arrival. The DOJ is no longer there for the American people.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

