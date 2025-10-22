Demolishing Democracy: From the White House to the Justice System

5️⃣ DEMOLISHING THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE - WITHOUT PERMISSION

The National Trust for Historic Preservation demanded Trump halt his $250 million ballroom construction after revealing the National Capital Planning Commission - which oversees all federal building projects in D.C. - was never consulted before demolition began. This 90,000-square-foot structure dwarfs the 55,000-square-foot White House itself.

Anyone who’s been to the White House knows it’s remarkably intimate - the main dining room holds 30-40 people comfortably. That’s what makes it a house, not a mansion or castle. It’s designed to be a simple home. Now imagine this giant, ostentatious Trump-like ballroom attached where the First Lady’s offices used to be.

What’s particularly interesting: the ballroom sits directly above the presidential bunker - the one built before or during World War II. Either they’re removing or changing that bunker, or there’s something else going on with this construction that may incorporate it, taking the structure down two or three levels. And remember the tunnels - there are tunnels leading in and out of the White House from various buildings, created during the wars for easy access. This is the people’s property, not Trump’s. The fact he’s spending $200 million to build his own ballroom suggests he has no intention of leaving.

4️⃣ WHEN EVEN REPUBLICANS SAY NO TO NAZIS

Paul Ingrassia withdrew after texts surfaced where he admitted to having “a Nazi streak,” used an Italian slur demanding all Black holidays “be eviscerated,” and said MLK’s holiday belonged in “the seventh circle of hell.” This was the nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel - the agency that investigates discrimination complaints. Senate Majority Leader John Thune declared “he’s not going to pass.” Even Republican Senators Rick Scott and Ron Johnson withdrew support.

His lawyer claimed the texts were “satirical humor making fun of liberals who call MAGA supporters Nazis.” But when you’re saying the Founding Fathers were wrong about all men being created equal, and even the main Jewish group backing you pulls their endorsement, that defense falls apart. This is the rare case where the racism was so explicit even Republicans had to bail.