Trump Tells Zelensky to Surrender or Be Destroyed: The Monday FiveStack

5️⃣ Trump Betrays Ukraine Behind Closed Doors

In a Friday White House meeting that went exactly as predicted, Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hand over the entire Donbas region to Russia or face destruction. Sources say Trump literally threw maps across the room, warning that “Putin will destroy you if you don’t agree now.” The about-face came immediately after a call with Putin, who demanded full control of Donbas as his price for peace. Just days earlier, Trump had mused about giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles—a promise that evaporated the moment Putin made his demands clear. European intelligence sources, including former Danish intelligence officer Jacob Carsbo who joined us today, called it “predictable” and part of Trump’s pattern of capitulating to Moscow whenever crucial decisions approach. Zelensky left Washington disappointed again, now rallying European support while asking the question that haunts this entire charade: “Who says Putin won’t go further in a few years? Who can guarantee that?”

4️⃣ 7 Million Americans Proved Democracy Still Works

Saturday’s No Kings protests saw 7 million peaceful demonstrators across 2,500 locations—zero arrests in New York City’s 350,000-person march, zero arrests in Chicago’s 250,000-person demonstration, zero arrests nationwide. Compare that to January 6th’s violent insurrection: over 1,000 arrests, 140 injured police officers, $1.4 million in Capitol damage. The contrast couldn’t be starker, yet House Speaker Mike Johnson called peaceful protesters “pro-Hamas supporters, Antifa types, and Marxists” while Republicans urged Americans to stay home and watch football instead. Trump responded by posting an AI image of himself as “King Trump” dumping sewage on protesters from a fighter jet. When millions exercise their constitutional rights peacefully, and the president fantasizes about attacking them with excrement, you know exactly who the authoritarian is.

3️⃣ DOJ Whistleblower Fired for Refusing to Lie

Erez Reuveni, a decorated Justice Department lawyer who defended Trump’s first-term immigration policies so effectively he was promoted quickly in the second term, was fired after refusing to falsely label a wrongly-deported man as an MS-13 terrorist. In a damning 60 Minutes interview, Reuveni described DOJ official Emil Bove—Trump’s former criminal defense attorney—telling career lawyers that if courts tried to stop deportation flights, “we may have to consider telling that court, ‘fuck you.’” Over 35 federal cases now show judges criticizing the Trump DOJ for providing false information, with one warning that “trust earned over generations has been lost in weeks.” This isn’t about immigration policy—it’s about an administration that views courts, truth, and the rule of law as obstacles to power rather than foundations of democracy.

2️⃣ Ingraham Goes Into Business With Trump Jr.

Fox News star Laura Ingraham, who spent years attacking Hunter Biden’s business dealings as corrupt, has joined a special-purpose acquisition company with Donald Trump Jr. seeking to raise $260 million. The SPAC explicitly plans to capitalize on “America-first cultural shifts after the 2024 election” with Ingraham chairing the compensation committee that controls payments to the president’s son. This is the same host who claimed Hunter’s clients expected “certain benefits in return from the U.S. government” and that “the Bidens are getting richer while your family is getting poorer.” Now she’s literally cashing in on her loyalty to Trump’s family while covering them on her primetime show. No credible news outlet would allow this conflict of interest—but Fox crossed that line when they put Lara Trump on the payroll.

1️⃣ Virginia Giuffre’s Final Truth Bomb Drops Tuesday

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir “Nobody’s Girl” publishes Tuesday with leaked allegations that a former prime minister—widely believed to be Israel’s Ehud Barak—raped her so violently she bled from her “mouth, anus, and vagina for days.” The book stands as Giuffre’s final testament in her decades-long fight against Jeffrey Epstein’s network, a fight that already brought down Prince Andrew, who just announced he’s giving up his “Duke of York” title. Flight logs show Barak visiting Epstein’s New York mansion monthly for over a year. This isn’t just another name—it’s proof that the international scope of Epstein’s trafficking operation still hasn’t been fully exposed or held accountable, and that some of the world’s most powerful men remain terrified of what Virginia knew.

