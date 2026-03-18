Gabbard Lies Under Oath, Noem-Lewandowski Corruption Ring Exposed, and Israel Kills Iran’s Intelligence Chief

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5️⃣ SAVE ACT: TRUMP RIGS MIDTERMS LIVE

The Senate spent today in marathon debate on the SAVE America Act — a bill Trump says will “guarantee the midterms.” It requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, affecting 21 million Americans who don’t have easy access to those documents. It hands DHS — currently under investigation, currently leaderless — access to every state’s voter roll. As Zev reported in his investigation published yesterday, this is the legislative component of the same operation Warner named this morning: DOGE on voter rolls, Gabbard in Fulton County, the SAVE Act on the Senate floor. Sequential steps in a coordinated effort. The V-Dem Institute confirmed this week that U.S. democracy has dropped 22 points — from 79 to 57 — the steepest single-year decline ever recorded. As Zev said: the only thing standing between where we are and a full dictatorship is the elections. Everyone needs to be paying attention this November.

4️⃣ THE NOEM/LEWANDOWSKI CORRUPTION RING

Three House committees launched a formal probe this morning into Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem’s special advisor — and, as Dean noted, her lover — who served as shadow chief of staff inside the Department of Homeland Security. They want Signal chats. They want contract records. Every contract above $100,000 apparently required approval from either Noem or Lewandowski personally, which is how you run a shakedown operation out of a cabinet department. According to Scott McFarlane’s exclusive, Lewandowski was going around to contractors and demanding 25, 50, 150 thousand dollars in exchange for access and approvals. Noem already told Congress under oath that Lewandowski had no role in contract approvals. Democrats say that’s perjury. She’s been referred to the DOJ. As Dean said: Tulsi, meet Kristi. It’s your future.

3️⃣ IRAN: KILLING LEADERS WHO COULD END THE WAR

Israel killed Iran’s intelligence minister this morning — the third senior Iranian leader killed in 48 hours. Netanyahu’s stated strategy is to assassinate Iran’s internal security leadership hoping to trigger a popular uprising. His own former generals don’t believe it will work. Johns Hopkins professor Vali Nasr put it directly: there’s enormous hatred of the Islamic Republic, but now there’s also considerable hatred of the United States and Israel. Four million people turned out publicly in Tehran for Larijani’s funeral. The regime is not hiding underground. As Dean noted, Israel is killing the very leaders most capable of negotiating a way out — and Netanyahu has good personal reasons to keep the war going, since it suspends his own bribery and fraud charges. Oil hit $108 a barrel. Gas is $3.84 a gallon, up 29% since February 28. Vance is calling it a blip. It isn’t. This doesn’t resolve before Halloween at the earliest, and the inflation from it hasn’t shown up in any official number yet.

Today’s show is brought to you by GroundNews. Dean said it best on air: after watching Sunday pundits spin in circles, going to GroundNews is like a digital wash. The Iran story is the perfect example — U.S. outlets cover the strategic rationale for killing Iranian leaders. Pull up GroundNews and you see Arab press, European outlets, and Iranian diaspora media covering the same war in a completely different register. Same event, different reality. That’s media bias in real time.

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2️⃣ EPSTEIN’S LAWYER UNDER OATH THURSDAY

Tomorrow, Darren Indyke — Epstein’s personal attorney for more than two decades, manager of 64-plus shell companies, holder of power of attorney over Deutsche Bank accounts, and co-executor of a $577 million estate signed two days before Epstein died — testifies before the House Oversight Committee. Last week, accountant Richard Kahn confirmed five clients who paid Epstein: Wexner, Dubin, Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black. He also confirmed Epstein talked about Trump “a lot” — and that the estate settled a claim involving an accusation related to the president. As Zev noted, the Richard Kahn deposition video still hasn’t been released. Where is it, Chairman Comer? Meanwhile, AG Pam Bondi has been subpoenaed for an April 14 deposition and faces what Zev described as four separate subpoenas now converging on her — one of which apparently comes with some form of immunity offer if she comes in and tells the truth. She’s been very quiet lately. Jail face, as Dean observed. The financial architecture of how powerful men became subservient to Epstein’s network goes under oath Thursday.

1️⃣ GABBARD LYING UNDER OATH

Senator Mark Warner opened the Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual worldwide threats hearing with a charge: Tulsi Gabbard organized an effort to misuse her national security powers to interfere in domestic politics and provide pretext for the president’s unconstitutional effort to seize the 2026 elections. Then he proved it in real time. Gabbard could not explain how Trump knew to send her to Fulton County before the warrant was even served. She admitted she was there “at the request of the president” while claiming she had no idea what was in the warrant — a story that falls apart the moment you ask the obvious question: then why was the president sending the director of national intelligence to a local FBI raid on 2020 ballots? On foreign interference, she admitted by omission — she couldn’t name a single foreign threat to the 2026 midterms, despite that briefing being required by law and requested by the committee for months. And on Iran, she cut the paragraph from her own written testimony stating Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated” with no efforts to rebuild — the paragraph that directly contradicts the president’s imminent threat justification for the war.

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