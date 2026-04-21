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5️⃣ Vance Off The Plane, China On The Board

Vice President JD Vance didn’t even bother traveling Islamabad for talks on Iran, trump claimed it was for security concerns but no Iranian delegation had left for Pakistan. On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Trump described intercepting an Iranian vessel carrying “things on it, which wasn’t very nice,” calling the cargo “a gift from China, perhaps” — the first time a sitting U.S. president has described Beijing rearming Tehran’s air defenses. Former Iranian negotiator Mohammad Marandi posted a public warning telling Iranians to leave the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait immediately, and said ships near the Strait of Hormuz should prepare to abandon. A direct threat to US vessels who have been blockading Iranian ports. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran has “new cards on the battlefield,” language Blundell read as confirmation of the Chinese systems. A Daily Mirror report said Trump asked Joint Chiefs chair Dan Caine for a full ground invasion of Iran and the nuclear codes over the weekend, and that Caine walked out of the meeting. The ceasefire ends tomorrow night.

4️⃣ Ukraines Counter-Offensive

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday that the Druzhba pipeline, the Soviet-era crude artery Ukrainian drones knocked offline in January, is repaired and ready to resume. The restart unlocks the €90 billion EU loan that Budapest had been blocking and releases the next Russia sanctions package Hungary had vetoed. Overnight, Special Operations Centre Alpha of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the Samara line dispatch station — the mixing point where high- and low-sulfur crude becomes the Urals export blend — cutting Russian production by as much as 40 percent. In the same window, Peter Magyar won Hungary’s election on a platform of forcing Viktor Orbán out and redistributing Orbán’s captured media licenses. Ukraine now runs 85 percent self-sufficient on munitions and air defense and has signed production deals with the same Gulf states that stopped buying drones from the Trump crime family. Two levers on one pipeline of money: Washington squeezes Iran’s barrels off the market and lifts Russia’s ledger; Kyiv cuts the ledger at Samara and drops Budapest’s veto.

3️⃣ Palantir Puts It In Writing

Palantir Technologies posted a 22-point manifesto to X over the weekend — billed as a summary of CEO Alex Karp’s 2025 book The Technological Republic, co-authored with head of corporate and legal affairs Nicholas Zamiska. The planks include “hard power in this century will be built on software,” a call for universal national service and an end to the all-volunteer force, a claim that “the question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose,” a line that “the post-war neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone,” and the assertion that “some cultures have produced vital advances. Others remain dysfunctional and regressive.” Blundell’s piece, which went viral within hours of publication, called Palantir the first private corporation in recorded history to fuse four powers civilizations had kept apart: the surveillance apparatus of the state, the targeting engine of the military, the ideological machinery that decides what information travels, and the patronage of Jeffrey Epstein — who put $40 million into the company and corresponded with Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and Elon Musk for five years after his conviction. Blundell called it “the digital East India Trading Company,” the private corporate army that ran sovereign states for 150 years until the Crown absorbed it into the Royal Navy. The current Vice President is funded by Thiel; the man behind the manifesto is Karp.

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2️⃣ The Epstein Test

Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, told the Senate Banking Committee he would not be “a sock puppet” and vowed independence from the White House. Elizabeth Warren raised Warsh’s pre-disclosure holdings in Jeffrey Epstein-era financial vehicles during the hearing. Mark Carney endorsed the nomination on the basis of having worked with Warsh years earlier. Blundell’s read on air: Warsh may be a technocrat of some narrow competence, but any confirmed business with Epstein after the 2008 conviction is a single disqualifier Warsh has not yet answered. “Would he be a puppet? No one knows,” Blundell said. “But if he did any business with Jeffrey Epstein post-conviction, he should be kept as far away from America’s leading financial regulatory body as humanly possible.” Republican Senator Thom Tillis has a separate hold on the nomination tied to the Justice Department’s criminal inquiry into Jerome Powell. Republicans hold a 12–10 margin in committee; one Republican no-vote ends the nomination.

1️⃣ Hegseth Kills The Flu Shot

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that the United States military will no longer require any service member to take the flu vaccine — effective immediately, voluntary for all active duty, reserve, and Department of Defense civilians. Hegseth framed the reversal in religious terms: “Your body, your faith, and your convictions are not negotiable,” and told the force that “that era of betrayal is over.” The Department of Defense has required the flu vaccine for 77 years, since the late 1940s. Blundell’s on-air read: the order is not a health policy — it is a loyalty transaction aimed at the 19 to 20 percent of service members who swear evangelical allegiance alongside their oath to the Constitution. “Pete and Donnie are trying to carve away a certain group by giving them what they want,” Blundell said. “I did this for you. You need to do something for me when the time comes.” Context: the same weekend, Joint Chiefs chair Dan Caine refused Trump’s request for the nuclear codes and walked out of a meeting about a 200,000-soldier ground invasion of Iran. Hegseth is buying a cohort because Caine is not.

Washington’s oil blockade lifts Russia’s ledger while the Vice President is funded by the company writing the next regime’s playbook; the same week, the Secretary of Defense trades a 77-year military vaccine mandate for a loyalty cohort while the Joint Chiefs chair walks out on a ground-invasion briefing. The pieces are moving in the same direction.

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