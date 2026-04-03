Nights of The Long Knives

Yesterday, Donald Trump gave two speeches. And he accidentally showed us the whole thing.

At an Easter lunch with evangelical leaders — leaked to YouTube before the White House could pull it down — Trump was candid. Americans don’t have the patience for a ground war. He’d prefer to take Iran’s oil, but the country wants it over. He said he’s OK with just winning and coming home. Quote: “They call me king. I could be doing a lot more if I was a king.”

By nine o’clock, a completely different president. Stone ages. Destroy everything. Hit them extremely hard for weeks. Maximum escalation.

Someone got to him between lunch and that teleprompter. We know who. Benjamin Netanyahu — fifteen documented calls in two months, telling Trump “we have to finish what we started,” publicly demanding a “ground component.” Mohammed bin Salman — pushing Trump to put boots on the ground and topple the regime. Both men want American soldiers in Iran. Both have direct phone access to the president.

This morning, the generals who didn’t want to lead troops into that quagmire were fired. Army Chief of Staff Randy George. General David Hodne. Major General William Green. The promotion dispute with Hegseth is the cover story. If it were about promotions, he could have fired them in January. He did it the morning after the most aggressive speech of the war — as the 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East.

The promotions are the pretext. Iran is the purpose.

The replacement? Hegseth’s personal military aide. A man whose qualification is that he will say yes.

And Laura Loomer predicted it. Last week, Loomer posted publicly that Hegseth was “seriously considering” removing General George — before the general himself knew. She attacked Secretary Driscoll. She accused him of running a coup. She got Pentagon press credentials while real reporters were pushed out. Every person Loomer targets is someone who stands between this administration and a ground war in Iran. She is Netanyahu’s echo inside the building.

Attorney General Pam Bondi — fired twelve days before a sworn congressional deposition on the Epstein files. Not because she bungled the release. Because she was failing the cover-up. Replaced by Trump’s personal defense lawyer.