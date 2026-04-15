Red Sea Standoff: Three US Carriers, and 10,000 Troops Deployed. Trump Says War 'Close' to an End, Bessent: '$3' Gas by Summer

Pakistan’s army chief was in Tehran as we went to air today. The ceasefire expires April 21. Three American aircraft carriers are closing in. The diplomacy and the military buildup are happening simultaneously — and as Olga put it on today’s show, it feels exactly like a trap.

“The Americans are piling all their resources into a part of the world where you can’t really escape,” she said. “It’s a tiny sliver of water they have to protect. Iran has two routes they can block — 20% of global goods through Hormuz, another 15-20% through the Red Sea with the Houthis. We’re on a timeline. Iran is not.”

Here’s what we covered today.

BREAKING — PAKISTAN IN TEHRAN



Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir landed in Tehran within the hour before we went live, meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister in an emergency bid to extend the ceasefire. Pakistan’s PM Sharif is simultaneously in Saudi Arabia, heading to Turkey and Qatar. The US has not formally agreed to extend the ceasefire. The White House says it “feels good about a deal.” Treasury Secretary Bessent — who called the Strait of Hormuz “the Straits of Vermouth” at his press briefing — promised gas with a three in front of it by summer. The S&P 500 hit a new high. Markets are betting on a deal. Six days left on the clock.

5. CONGRESS CRACKS, TEXAS RISES



Eric Swalwell is gone. Ruben Gallego called him a predator who led a double life — then gave a press conference that raised more questions than it answered. James Talarico, 36, former public school teacher, just announced $27 million raised in Q1 — 98% small dollar, all 50 states, polling within three points of both Cornyn and Paxton. Democrats haven’t won statewide in Texas since 1994. The party is losing California and finding its future in Texas on the same afternoon. The Senate war powers vote happens this week.

4. SEBASTIAN GORKA WANTS COUNTERTERRORISM



Joe Kent resigned as NCTC director in March, on the record, rejecting Trump’s claim that Iran posed an imminent threat. Now Sebastian Gorka — who called the Iran war “Operation Epic Fury” and said “God bless our warfighters” — wants the job. Olga, who investigated Gorka in 2015, confirmed on air that he was photographed with the Order of Vitéz, a Hungarian group with Nazi ties. “We went from a white nationalist to literally a Nazi,” she said. The position requires Senate confirmation. The same Senate voting on war powers this week.

3. POPE LEO VS. TRUMP, DAY 4



Pope Leo landed in Cameroon. English-speaking separatists declared a three-day ceasefire in his honor. Trump attacked him for the fourth consecutive day. Conservative Catholic bishops on Trump’s own Religious Liberty Commission are now publicly rebuking him. “Who attacks the Pope?” Olga asked. “You’d have to have screws loose.” Trump also went after Italian Prime Minister Meloni — a former ally — for defending the Pope. Politics is about addition. He keeps subtracting.

2. FIVE IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES AGAINST HEGSETH



House Democrats filed five articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth today — abuse of power, war crimes, serious misconduct. They won’t pass. That’s not the point. “Trump is going to use him as a scapegoat,” Olga said. “The worse things get in Iran, the more he’s going to pile it on Hegseth.” The double-tap strike in the Caribbean. The Signal chat. The disclosure of classified information while Whitcoff’s phone was in Moscow. It’s all being documented now. Every Republican vote to protect him is a vote Democrats run against in November.

THREE CARRIERS, THE RED SEA, AND A TRAP

The USS George H.W. Bush is rounding the Cape of Good Hope. Three carriers in theater by ceasefire expiry. Iran this morning threatened to shut all trade in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea. The Houthis have done it before. Nine Iranian vessels have turned back. Six German ships are stranded in the Gulf. Treasury sent warning letters to two Chinese banks. Trump told Fox Business the war is “very close to being over.” He has said this repeatedly.

“He was sold a war he didn’t understand,” Olga said. “He thought he’d come in, have Israel assassinate the Ayatollah, and that’s it. This is an ideological regime. They will die before submitting to the West. And Iran knows Trump has already blinked — he’s worried about gas prices, the economy. He wants out. They have the upper hand and they know it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE



Olga closed with something worth sitting with. China and Russia provided satellite targeting data on US and Israeli positions. Russia provided 50+ Israeli targets to Iran. North Korean troops rotated through Ukraine. The axis is coordinating. Trump called Xi, who said China wasn’t sending MANPADs to Iran. “What is the likelihood that Xi would tell him — yeah, we’re sending MANPADs to the Iranians?” Olga asked. “He’s going to say of course not. And Trump takes his word for it.”

Meanwhile Orbán — the linchpin between the Kremlin’s operations, the MAGA movement, the AFD, France’s National Front, the Heritage Foundation — lost power in Hungary this week. “They’re on the Titanic,” Olga said. “We just can’t let up.”

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