Video Affidavit Of Katie Johnson Surfaces

GRAPHIC WARNING: The allegations by "Katie Johnson" against Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein are highly graphic and are behind a paywall to prevent being viewed by viewers who are underage or sensitive to the graphic nature of the content.

Katie’s allegations have been part of the public record through court filings – but hearing these claims in Katie’s voice makes them far more devastating. For this reporting, we’ve laid out the known facts drawing solely from available public records and reports, while emphasizing the crucial legal context.

“ There was, you know, maybe a couple girls that were maybe 14 or 15, but it seemed to me like we were all very young. Jeffrey Epstein knew that I was 13 years old.”

“Everything I say Is True”

"Katie Johnson" claims that she was 13 years old in 1994 when she was allegedly raped by both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a party in New York City. According to her testimony, she was reportedly recruited by a woman who worked for Epstein, having been promised modeling opportunities and money.

Her account details being taken to a bedroom where both Trump and Epstein allegedly assaulted her. Following the alleged incident, Johnson claims that Epstein threatened her to keep quiet. Even more disturbingly, she alleges that Donald Trump also threatened her and her family, warning that they would be harmed if she ever spoke about what occurred. Johnson further states that she was forced to return to parties with Epstein and Trump multiple times over the subsequent months, where she was allegedly assaulted again.

“ So I wore that wig. Um, and Donald Trump had specifically asked about me because I remind him of his daughter, and she said, well, she's 13 as well. So he knew the first time that he saw me, but. He took a liking to me because I look like his daughter. “ A Long Silence and Legal Attempts

"Katie Johnson" was too afraid to come forward for many years due to the alleged threats and intimidation she faced. Her allegations eventually came to light when she filed lawsuits in 2016, using the pseudonyms "Katie Johnson" and "Jane Doe".

However, these legal efforts faced significant hurdles: the cases were ultimately withdrawn or dismissed for technical reasons, rather than on the merits of the allegations themselves. A planned press conference in November 2016, where Johnson was scheduled to speak, was canceled at the last minute, reportedly due to receiving further threats. The lawsuits reportedly included declarations from other anonymous women who claimed to have worked for Epstein or witnessed events at his parties, suggesting a broader pattern of alleged misconduct.

“When I saw that he was running for president, um, I felt it was my responsibility to come out and tell our country, um, what kind of man this person is. I don't think that he should even be the dog catcher, let alone running, uh, the greatest country in the world.” Crucial Context: Unproven Claims and Forceful Denials

It is vitally important to underscore that these allegations have never been proven in court. There has been no independent corroborating evidence made public to substantiate "Katie Johnson's" specific claims against Donald Trump. Furthermore, no criminal charges were ever filed in connection with these allegations, and the legal proceedings did not lead to a trial or formal investigative conclusion.

Donald Trump and his legal team have repeatedly and forcefully denied these allegations, consistently calling them baseless and politically motivated. They maintain that no evidence has been presented in court to substantiate the claims.

While the details in Johnson’s testimony are described as consistent with patterns reported by other Epstein victims, her specific claims against Trump remain unverified in a court of law.

“ I'm prepared to do whatever it takes to save the country that I believe that we have. I know what he does behind pub, like closed doors, like if it, if that's all I'm willing to sacrifice my life to put our country back to in the right.” The Path Forward

The re-emergence of "Katie Johnson's" testimony via a newly surfaced video serves as a stark reminder of the serious and disturbing allegations that have been made in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's network. It highlights courage of an individual choosing to speak out, despite claiming to face severe intimidation and having prior legal efforts stalled.

We stress these are extremely grave allegations but they remain unproven in a legal sense, so they are at this point just allegations. Judge for yourself.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We are sharing this devastating video because the public needs hear these claims but we remain cautious of exploiting Katie’s traumatic experience by subjecting them to wide release. Any proceeds generated from this story will be donated to appropriate charities.