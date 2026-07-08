Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jane's avatar
Jane
21h

WE need to get OFF this constant barrage of shit news - we are all burnt out - we need a REAL & HONEST government - of the people, by the people!

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
21h

Keep reporting, Zev. We are reading.

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