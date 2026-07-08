A Note From Zev

You may have noticed the shows have gone quiet this week. That’s by design.

We’ve taken the week to rebuild Narativ behind the scenes — and the first upgrade is already live. The Narativ newsletter is no longer a thin one-pager. It’s now a full news section: vetted reporting, five complete stories every day, each one verified, sourced, and written to our standard before it reaches your inbox.

We’re still tuning the machine, so expect a few teething problems along the way — bear with us while we work them out.

Know Sooner has always been the promise. The new format delivers on it with more depth, more reporting, and the same forward read on where the day is heading.

The shows return Monday. The newsletter is here now — check it out at narativ.org.

— Zev

👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🛢️ THE WAR CAME BACK

Trump stood beside NATO chief Mark Rutte in Ankara this morning and declared the Iran ceasefire dead: "I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum." Overnight, CENTCOM struck more than 80 targets across southern Iran — air defenses, coastal radar, sixty-plus Revolutionary Guard boats — after Iran hit three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran answered with missiles and drones at 85 US installations in Bahrain and Kuwait; Kuwait says it downed two ballistic missiles and thirteen drones. Treasury revoked the license that let Iran sell oil, giving buyers until July 17 to wind down. Trump promised more: "I'll give a little warning — we're going to hit them hard tonight," then floated restoring the naval blockade, seizing Kharg Island, and striking bridges and desalination plants. Brent jumped five percent to $80; US inflation crossed four percent for the first time in three years. Three weeks ago he sold the memorandum as peace.

The war never signed.

Read the full story →

🗳️ THE PLATNER ENDGAME

Graham Platner's second accuser went on the record at 10:20 last night: Lyndsey Fifield told the Washington Post he pulled off condoms during sex without her consent — at least six times — while she wasn't on birth control. His campaign calls the claim "categorically false and politically motivated." Bernie Sanders told him Tuesday to quit; the Maine Democratic Party says his team "repeatedly" tried to "put their thumb on the scale" and locked him out of choosing a successor, while Troy Jackson filed FEC paperwork and Republicans readied an $8 million blitz against a nominee who doesn't exist yet. Democrats now ask openly how a candidate this unvetted reached the top of a must-win Senate ticket. That question — who put him there, and who checked — outlives his campaign.

Read the full story →

🇮🇱 RAHM BREAKS WITH BIBI, IN TEL AVIV

Rahm Emanuel stands up at Tel Aviv University today and tells Israel its American alliance "cannot stand or survive as it has been" — branding Greater Israel "as destructive and fanatical" as the chant "from the river to the sea," and demanding an end to the US subsidy of Israel's defense budget. The poll behind his timing: AP-NORC finds Jewish Americans rate Zohran Mamdani at plus-five and Benjamin Netanyahu at minus-27. Israel's future is hardening into a top-two American election issue — right behind Trump's "communism" crusade, and on terrain Republicans prefer. Bibi faces his own voters in October; the 2028 field just got its script.

Read the full story →

🏥 THE McCONNELL THEATER

Andy Beshear demanded this morning that Mitch McConnell tell Kentucky what happened to him — "allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians." McConnell has spent 24 days in a hospital his office won't discuss, while 911 audio from his address records "cardiac arrest" and "CPR in progress"; on Tuesday, three Republicans answered the doubts with three synchronized 20-minute phone calls and zero medical facts. The stakes sit in a law the GOP wrote against Beshear: no appointment, special election or nothing — and past early August, the seat stays empty until January, taking the majority to 52-47. The theater isn't protecting McConnell. It's protecting the calendar.

Read the full story →

🚨 ICE KILLS IN HOUSTON

An ICE officer shot and killed a Mexican man at a Houston traffic stop Tuesday — the first fatal ICE shooting since officers killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January. DHS says the man tried to ram the officer. The agency released no video.

Read the full story →

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Authoritarian rule runs on inversion. Enemies become friends, friends become enemies, and the ground keeps shifting until nobody knows whom to trust: Trump signed a peace with Iran and bombed it. Democrats built a standard-bearer in Maine and learned who he was from the newspapers. Rahm Emanuel flew to Tel Aviv to tell a 78-year ally it is losing America. A Republican Senate manufactured proof of life for its own former leader rather than tell the country what happened to him. Confusion is the product — it is what this system makes. Watch tonight's strike list, and watch who Maine Democrats seat by Friday. And for the full reel from Ankara — the rage before the "tremendous love" — read The Ankara Reel →

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

SHOWS RETURN ON MONDAY

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

We called the oil play in April — three months before today's five-percent spike: How Donald Trump Used War With Iran As A Pretext To Run Up Oil Prices For Personal Profit →

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