👀 STORIES TO WATCH

📉 NIXON NUMBERS

Trump’s numbers entered the excruciating range where presidencies collapse. CNBC’s All-America Survey, taken July 8–12, puts his disapproval at 59 percent — the worst of either term, on an arc every American over sixty recognizes: Richard Nixon ran it from the high fifties to the mid-sixties to the helicopter. Twenty-seven percent call this economy excellent or good; his economic approval sits at 38–60, inflation at 31–68. The pain is behavioral now, not abstract: 47 percent are cutting essentials — groceries and medical care — up from 41 in April, 66 percent have cut restaurants, and 37 percent lean harder on credit cards. His endorsement became a millstone: 46 percent say a Trump nod makes them much less likely to back a candidate, and the “MAGA supporter” label does worse at 50 — the “Democratic Socialist” tag, at 42, now costs less than the MAGA one. And 29 percent rank protecting democracy their top issue, a bloc nearly the size of the MAGA base itself (31 percent). Voters prefer a Democratic Congress by four. Nixon kept his loyal quarter to the very end. It didn’t save him.

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🗳️ THE SHAKEDOWN

The federal government put states’ disaster money on the table to force Trump’s election demands. DHS Secretary Mullin threatened states’ “disaster relief funding” if they fail to accept the president’s new election “security” offer. This may be how business gets done on the street in mobland, but Mullin’s extortionist threats against voters and states are unconstitutional and expected to backfire horrendously. — “If they’re not willing to do it, it should raise serious questions,” Mullin said. Trump followed his widely-panned address to the nation last night with a tantrum threatening ABC and NBC licenses for failing to clear network air time for Trump meanwhile a bipartisan group of state election chiefs, called the 2020 “China interference” claims “some bull****,” and the CIA contradicted claims about Venezuelan voter rigging.

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⚰️ BLOOD FOR BLOOD

Iran’s new supreme leader put a blood oath on Trump in writing. “We pledge to avenge your pure blood,” Mojtaba Khamenei declared — the killers “will take their dream of dying peacefully in their beds with them to their graves” — and in Tehran, banners rose showing the Trump family portraits mounted over flag-draped coffins. Day six of the war reached the Gulf: six bridges down in Hormozgan, U.S. bases hit in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. At home, the war lost its argument — “worth it to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program” flipped from 53–44 to 48–50 against. Trump’s answer: “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded.”

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⚖️ BLANCHE'S EPSTEIN TOLL

A Trump judge caught acting AG Todd Blanche using an AI-generated fake case that does not exist— ad Blanches confirmation as AG remains in the bubble. Tillis: Blanche sits down with Epstein survivors before any vote — “I’m trying to get to yes.” Cornyn still wants the $1.776 billion fund killed in writing; the committee votes July 30 at the earliest, 11–10. The road to running the Justice Department now passes through Epstein’s victims.

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🏆 TRUMP'S FINAL

Infantino says Trump will hand the trophy to Sunday's winner at MetLife — capping a tournament he skipped, except for the phone call that un-suspended an American striker. Last trophy stage, Cole Palmer asked what he was doing there.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Read Thursday night through the poll, and the week explains itself. A president losing on groceries, losing on his war, whose endorsement now repels more voters than a socialist label, went on television to declare the last election stolen and demand the next one be “secured” — then moved to punish the networks that wouldn’t carry it. He isn’t campaigning to win November. He’s building the case to overrule it, and his new attack dog, Homeland Secretary Mark Wayne Mullins’ threats to states have failed to credibly land.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

All shows are dark Fridays for the summer — unless news breaks. Fivestack returns Monday at 3 PM ET; Narativ Live returns Monday at 7 PM ET. If it breaks, we're live.

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

Manufactured intelligence has a tell, and a senior Danish intelligence analyst knows it when he sees it. Coincidence Takes a Lot of Planning — Jacob Kaarsbo assesses our Zampolli investigation.

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