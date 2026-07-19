Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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pammyjo30's avatar
pammyjo30
29m

I've been enjoying the new format. You do amazing work, Zev.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
22m

This new format is just amazing. Thanks for it and for all you do, generally, Zev. We get so much from you and appreciate everything.

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