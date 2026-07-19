📣 A note to our readers

Today we close the beta test of the new Narativ newsletter. For the past few weeks you've been reading a more robust Narativ — full stories with our take woven through them, where headlines used to sit alone. That change took months to build, and AI supports the work without running it: every edition draws on ten years of independent original reporting, a database of millions of documents, and Zev's detailed daily hand in every editorial decision. What lands in your inbox is the latest news embedded in years of truthful investigation, shaped by one of the most experienced investigative reporters on Substack.

"This is my way of saying thank you to our subscribers: driving our commitment to the truth into the daily news cycle — the same investigative rigor and intelligent analysis we bring to our comprehensive investigations, applied to the day's top stories. It's why you trust Narativ, and we don't take that for granted." — Z.

Know Sooner.

👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🌍 THE CONTAGION

Two American soldiers are dead, a third is missing in Jordan, and their families already know the names the rest of us learn today. Last night, for the first time in eight nights, the bombing over Iran went quiet — and the quiet is the part that should worry you. The tankers Trump promised Israel are still landing. The wider-war options are still on his desk. Wars don't hold their breath to exhale gently. At 3 o'clock the man deciding what comes next hands out a trophy in front of 82,500 people — while the State Department warns every American on the planet to watch their back.

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🤖 BEIJING'S 'OPEN' PLAY

Xi Jinping has learned America's favorite word: open. He preached that AI "should not be a solo performance by a single country" the same week Beijing's giveaway models got credited with erasing America's lead. Keep one receipt in mind before believing him: the last time Beijing got close to an American AI, its hackers ran the first machine-driven espionage campaign in history through it. AI follows the culture that builds it — open and democratic built America's lead, and Trump is pissing that advantage away while an autocrat tries on the costume.

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🍸 THE FIXER'S WEEK

Paolo Zampolli — Trump's envoy, Melania's closest friend, the man at the center of what a Danish intelligence veteran told Narativ is "a Russian operation" — spent last week squiring the Tate brothers through Washington's best rooms on your dime. This week the Tates sit in handcuffs in Miami, and Zampolli surfaced at Bedminster, posing with the president's men and a fistful of challenge coins. We've spent months inside his network, and we ask today's question plainly: who is this week's operation aimed at?

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⚖️ MAMDANI'S SIGNAL

Zohran Mamdani wants to know whether his police can arrest Benjamin Netanyahu when he lands in New York. He is right to ask, and the ramifications reach far past City Hall — because while a mayor weighs one warrant, a $45 million operation is already texting millions of Americans on Bibi's behalf, written by machines. The texts are the half of this story nobody is covering.

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🏆 ⭐ SUNDAY SPECIAL: THE GAME AND THE GRAB

Lionel Messi, 39, plays the last World Cup final of his life today — against Lamine Yamal, 19, the boy he once bathed for a charity photograph. That picture is the whole tournament in one frame: the torch, mid-pass. Spain arrive as favorites, Argentina want back-to-back, and Mbappé already left with the all-time record after a 6–4 bronze game nobody will forget. When it ends, Donald Trump — who skipped the whole tournament except one phone call to FIFA — will be waiting at the trophy stand under a smoke-hazed sky. Spain's star says he'll shake the hand: "I don't want to go to prison." The people's game ends in the president's hands.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Narativ has tracked the Enemies of Democracy — the alliance of autocrats working to remake America in their image — since 2017, and today the whole alliance is on one page. Iran hangs coffins with the First Family's name on them and reaches for any American anywhere. Xi sells "openness" in AI while his hackers run espionage through American models — because he knows what Washington is forgetting: open and democratic is the actual technology. Russia's fixer squires traffickers through the capital on the taxpayer's dime and poses with the underbosses at Bedminster. And Trump — auditing enemies, threatening license revocations, jailing election chiefs in fifty letters — answers autocracy by imitating it, pissing away the one advantage the autocrats can't copy. This afternoon he'll stand at MetLife and hand the world's trophy to someone else's champions. Expect unanimous global boos as Trump enters. He won’t celebrate the game, he’ll bemoan America’s loss - because that’s the kind of man #47 really is.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

LIVE SUNDAY SPECIAL AT 12:30 Lev Parnas and I on the Tate Bros arrest, Paolo Zampolli and Amanda Ungaro’s Newest E-Mails

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The intelligence veteran who assessed our Zampolli investigation needed one sentence: "Coincidence takes a lot of planning." Today's Fixer's Week is chapter two.

Coincidence Takes a Lot of Planning →

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