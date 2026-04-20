Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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5 Nights. 5 Secrets of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Truth They Tried to Bury. All this week at 8 PM ET on Narativ.
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Zev Shalev, Ellie Leonard, and Lev Parnas
Apr 20, 2026

Five nights. Five of the independent investigators who have been digging where the DOJ and the FBI would rather you didn’t. Five secrets that haven’t been told, and in some cases have been actively buried for decades.

Monday at 8 PM ET, we begin with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez on the Zorro Ranch.

A new secret every night this week. 8 PM ET.

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE — every night at 8 PM ET on Narativ. No paywall on the live broadcast.

SUBSCRIBE TO WATCH LATER — paid subscribers get on-demand access after each show.

PAID MEMBER Q&A WITH THE WRITERS — every night this week, each investigator stays after the broadcast for a private Q&A with paid subscribers. Bring your questions.

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