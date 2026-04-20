5 Nights. 5 Secrets of Jeffrey Epstein.

Five nights. Five of the independent investigators who have been digging where the DOJ and the FBI would rather you didn’t. Five secrets that haven’t been told, and in some cases have been actively buried for decades.

Monday at 8 PM ET, we begin with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez on the Zorro Ranch.

A new secret every night this week. 8 PM ET.

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE — every night at 8 PM ET on Narativ. No paywall on the live broadcast.

SUBSCRIBE TO WATCH LATER — paid subscribers get on-demand access after each show.

PAID MEMBER Q&A WITH THE WRITERS — every night this week, each investigator stays after the broadcast for a private Q&A with paid subscribers. Bring your questions.