Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
After SHOW: Covid, Lies and Audiotape
0:00
-1:05:58

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

After SHOW: Covid, Lies and Audiotape

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Oct 03, 2020
∙ Paid

Donald Trump and the First Lady now have Covid-19, or so we are led to believe.  Truth has become so disposable for the Trump administration, we no longer believe anything that comes from the White House. Special guests Jean Guerrero, author of "Hatemonger" and Greg Olear, Eric Garland and Lincoln's Bible.Liked that? There are two ways to support Narati…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture