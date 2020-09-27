After Show New Hope

This week: Jared Kushner's coronavirus cash grab, Peter Thiel is selling everything about you for $22 Billion and should you watch the Comey Rule on Showtime tonight? With Zev Shalev Greg Olear and Lincoln's Bible. Liked that? There are two more ways to support Narativ.Become a patron by joining our Patreon community at the recommended $10/m.Advertise …
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
