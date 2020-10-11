Narativ with Zev Shalev

After Show: Trump Women
After Show: Trump Women

Zev Shalev
Oct 11, 2020
The After Show is visited by investigative journalist and author Nina Burleigh who wrote the book about The Trump Women.  In Part 1, we talk about whether Ivana and Melania Trump have ties to foreign intelligence agencies. Greg Olear and Lincoln's Bible join. Support Narativ's independent journalism by joining our Patreoncommunity at the recommended $10…

