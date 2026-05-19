BREAKING: BLANCHE COMMITS TO PERSONALLY MEET EPSTEIN SURVIVORS

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche committed on the record this afternoon to personally meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors — the first such pledge from the Justice Department since the Trump-era DOJ released the survivors’ unredacted names, sensitive personal information, and nude photographs in the Epstein files.

The commitment was extracted by Sen. Patty Murray at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

“Will you personally commit to meeting with the survivors?” Murray asked. “I have heard from them personally that DOJ refused to meet them.”

Blanche tried the lawyer dodge — that DOJ rules barred him from contacting victims who already had counsel — then conceded he had met with some survivors through the FBI and SDNY.

Murray cut through. “You want me to personally call the victims and ask them to do this?”

“Oh, that would be great,” Blanche said. “We have said from day one, of course… we immediately reach out to the victims or their lawyers when the lawyers say they want to do it. We will follow up on that.”

A pledge under oath, on camera, from the man who runs the Justice Department that exposed these women’s names in the first place.

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