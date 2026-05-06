Dinner at the Table of Jeffrey Epstein

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The recording — believed made by Jeffrey Epstein, likely at his 71st Street townhome, in February 2013 — has Israel’s then-Defense Minister Ehud Barak and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers at the table. Three-and-a-half hours of audio, edited into three short acts. Thirteen years on, the conversation echoes through today’s headlines.

Anne found the audio. We digitally enhanced it. The one realization about Epstein that lands: the sex was the side hustle. The real business was politics, power, and finance.