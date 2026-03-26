Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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"Russia’s Ticking Time Bomb Strapped to the US Economy"

How To Read The Lutnick Files: Our Investigation Into the Commerce Secretary, Tether, and Russia’s Economic War Against the US
Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Mar 26, 2026

The Commerce Secretary’s family fortune depends on a crypto company that washes Russian money and holds $133 billion in U.S. Treasury bills. Here’s what we found — and how we got here.

1. LUTNICK LIED ABOUT EPSTEIN

Howard Lutnick swore under oath he barely knew Jeffrey Epstein. We published the evidence — 250 emails, island visits with his wife and four children, a business partnership through 2018. He admitted the island visit only after we broke the story. narativ.org/lutnick-lied-about-epstein

Trump-Epstein

BREAKING: Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick And Key Campaign Donor Elon Musk Lied About Epstein

Zev Shalev
·
Jan 31
BREAKING: Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick And Key Campaign Donor Elon Musk Lied About Epstein

The Justice Department just released over 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files. Buried in the dump: documentary proof that the two men who funded Trump’s return to power - Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Elon Musk - both lied about their relationships with the convicted sex trafficker.

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2. HIS FIRM IS A RUSSIAN MONEY PIPELINE

An FBI whistleblower said Lutnick “instructed all the fraud” — Russian mafia money through Deutsche Bank via an invisible entity called Parabridge. His co-CEO ran a Panama Papers shell linked to banned Russian entities. Manafort’s middlemen. Deripaska’s network. All through Cantor Fitzgerald.

10 Ways Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is Compromised

10 Ways Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is Compromised

Zev Shalev
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Mar 24
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3. THE FBI HAD EVERYTHING — AND HID IT FROM CONGRESS

34 database hits. 3 suspicious activity reports. Two whistleblowers. An accidentally un-redacted log reading: “Alleged Money Laundering by Howard Lutnick.” The Bureau briefed no senator before confirmation. Fifty-one voted yes.

Trump-Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI Knew About Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein — And Did Nothing

Zev Shalev
·
Feb 17
EXCLUSIVE: The FBI Knew About Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein — And Did Nothing

We are resharing this post. The original was experiencing a technical error we were unable to resolve. If you plan to share this story, please use this version, and delete the previous version.This investigation is free because the public needs to see it. Our investigative work is funded entirely by paid subscribers. If you want to support this journali…

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4. TETHER OWNS THE LUTNICK EMPIRE

Tether loaned Lutnick’s children the money to buy Cantor Fitzgerald — the firm that custodies Tether’s $133 billion in reserves. The collateral is Cantor’s own stake in Tether. If the family defaults, Tether seizes everything. The Commerce Secretary’s fortune is inside a closed loop controlled by a crypto company.

Trump-Epstein

Exclusive: Tether Owns the Lutnick Empire

Zev Shalev
·
Mar 25
Exclusive: Tether Owns the Lutnick Empire

This post is the latest report in our ongoing investigation into Howard Lutnick, his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and The Greatest Heist. It’s entirely funded by individual paid subscribers. Become a free or paid subscriber and support our investigations.

Read full story

5. TETHER IS A RUSSIAN MONEY LAUNDERING FRONT

$8 billion in documented Russian sanctions evasion. Russian oil revenue converted to USDT. Drone parts for Kalashnikov. Hamas. North Korea. Mexican cartels. Never audited. Controlled by four foreign billionaires — none American. Italian media describe the largest shareholder as offering Russia “a financial infrastructure useful for circumventing sanctions.” narativ.org/tether-russian-front

NEW ANALYSIS: Tether Is a Russian Money Laundering Machine — And It's Holding the U.S. Economy Captive

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·
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NEW ANALYSIS: Tether Is a Russian Money Laundering Machine — And It's Holding the U.S. Economy Captive

Four men you’ve never heard of control $184 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated assets — more than the GDP of Hungary. None of them are American. None of them have ever submitted to a full independent audit. And the United States government cannot shut them down without crashing its own Treasury market.

Read full story

THE BOMB IS STRAPPED TO THE U.S. TREASURY, AND THE COMMERCE SECRETARY IS COMPROMISED

$133 billion in dirty money now suppresses yields, inflates the stock market, and funds government borrowing. Trump’s lawyer killed the investigation. Trump signed the law. If Tether collapses, those Treasuries hit the open market overnight. It is worse than 2008 — and the President is protecting it.

This is what happens when you allow the foxes to guard henhouses.

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