"Russia’s Ticking Time Bomb Strapped to the US Economy"

The Commerce Secretary’s family fortune depends on a crypto company that washes Russian money and holds $133 billion in U.S. Treasury bills. Here’s what we found — and how we got here.

1. LUTNICK LIED ABOUT EPSTEIN

Howard Lutnick swore under oath he barely knew Jeffrey Epstein. We published the evidence — 250 emails, island visits with his wife and four children, a business partnership through 2018. He admitted the island visit only after we broke the story. narativ.org/lutnick-lied-about-epstein

2. HIS FIRM IS A RUSSIAN MONEY PIPELINE

An FBI whistleblower said Lutnick “instructed all the fraud” — Russian mafia money through Deutsche Bank via an invisible entity called Parabridge. His co-CEO ran a Panama Papers shell linked to banned Russian entities. Manafort’s middlemen. Deripaska’s network. All through Cantor Fitzgerald.

3. THE FBI HAD EVERYTHING — AND HID IT FROM CONGRESS

34 database hits. 3 suspicious activity reports. Two whistleblowers. An accidentally un-redacted log reading: “Alleged Money Laundering by Howard Lutnick.” The Bureau briefed no senator before confirmation. Fifty-one voted yes.

4. TETHER OWNS THE LUTNICK EMPIRE

Tether loaned Lutnick’s children the money to buy Cantor Fitzgerald — the firm that custodies Tether’s $133 billion in reserves. The collateral is Cantor’s own stake in Tether. If the family defaults, Tether seizes everything. The Commerce Secretary’s fortune is inside a closed loop controlled by a crypto company.

5. TETHER IS A RUSSIAN MONEY LAUNDERING FRONT

$8 billion in documented Russian sanctions evasion. Russian oil revenue converted to USDT. Drone parts for Kalashnikov. Hamas. North Korea. Mexican cartels. Never audited. Controlled by four foreign billionaires — none American. Italian media describe the largest shareholder as offering Russia “a financial infrastructure useful for circumventing sanctions.” narativ.org/tether-russian-front

THE BOMB IS STRAPPED TO THE U.S. TREASURY, AND THE COMMERCE SECRETARY IS COMPROMISED

$133 billion in dirty money now suppresses yields, inflates the stock market, and funds government borrowing. Trump’s lawyer killed the investigation. Trump signed the law. If Tether collapses, those Treasuries hit the open market overnight. It is worse than 2008 — and the President is protecting it.

This is what happens when you allow the foxes to guard henhouses.