Trump, Epstein and the Secrets of Epstein's Baby Ranch

On July 2, 2008 — two days after Jeffrey Epstein began his Florida prison sentence — a Delaware entity called Zorro Trust won the Oklahoma state Powerball. Eighty-five million dollars. Two days after Epstein went to prison, and not one reporter in the United States asked a single question.

That is the scale of what Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez has spent this year opening up. A thirty-seven-year veteran journalist and novelist who lives in New Mexico, Valdes-Rodriguez joined Narativ Live tonight for the first in a five-night prime-time event, 5 Nights, 5 Epstein Secrets, that launches Monday at 5 PM ET. Her document-driven Substack series is the reason New Mexico’s state attorney general opened a criminal investigation into Zorro Ranch, and the reason cadaver dogs finally searched the 7,500-acre property on March 9, 2026 — six years after Epstein died.