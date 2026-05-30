Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Reading the Epstein Files - The Unknown Survivor's Journal

A recording from Zev Shalev and Blue Amp Media's live video
Zev Shalev's avatar
Blue Amp Media's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev, Blue Amp Media, and Ellie Leonard
May 30, 2026

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, BC, Under the Golden Boot, Donna Dupont, Sharon Rousseau, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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