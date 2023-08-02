Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Breaking Down Donald Trump's Jan 6 Indictment.
0:00
-53:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Breaking Down Donald Trump's Jan 6 Indictment.

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Aug 02, 2023
∙ Paid

Brace yourself - the dystopian prospect of a President found guilty of a crime, yet reelected, is no longer an implausible scenario. We're here to sift through the heavy implications of the US Department of Justice's criminal indictment against Donald Trump. The first segment of our gripping expose shines a stark light on the audacity of graft that sews…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture