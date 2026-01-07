BREAKING NEWS: ICE Agent Kills Woman in Minneapolis

This morning, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman in south Minneapolis during what the Department of Homeland Security calls “the largest immigration operation ever.”

The shooting happened at 34th Street and Portland Avenue around 10:45 AM local time. The woman - a middle-aged white woman not targeted by any investigation - was blocking an intersection when a federal agent approached her vehicle on foot. The vehicle began to drive away. At least two shots were fired. She crashed and died from a gunshot wound to the head.

ICE immediately labeled her actions “domestic terrorism.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the woman “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers.”

Video of the shooting tells a different story. The footage shows the woman’s car driving away as the ICE agent opens fire - not ramming anyone, not threatening anyone. Just trying to leave.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saw the video. Here’s what he said at a press conference this afternoon:

“To ICE: get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents are being terrorized and now somebody is dead. That’s on you. And it’s also on you to leave.”

Then Frey issued a warning to Minneapolis residents - and it’s the most important part of his statement:

“We all know that the agenda of this Trump administration is to create chaos. They want us to respond in a way that creates a military occupation in our city. They want an excuse to come in and show the kind of force that will create more chaos and more despair. Let’s not let them.”

This is the trap. This is what they wanted.

Three days ago, 2,000 ICE agents were deployed to the Twin Cities. Yesterday, Governor Tim Walz announced he will not seek reelection, ending his campaign amid sustained federal pressure over fraud allegations. Hours later, the Trump administration froze $10 billion in federal funding to five blue states - California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

Now a woman is dead in the streets of Minneapolis.

This is the pattern: deploy federal agents, cut federal funding, force Democratic governors out of office, then use any resistance as justification for military occupation.

Frey sees it clearly. He’s urging peaceful protest. He’s asking Minneapolis not to give Trump the excuse he’s looking for.

But one woman is already dead. And Homeland Security is calling her a domestic terrorist.

After Venezuela, after Greenland threats, after seizing oil and threatening NATO allies - federal force is now being used on American streets against American communities. And when communities resist, ICE opens fire.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed what the video shows: “It is obviously very concerning whenever there’s a shooting into a vehicle of someone who’s not armed.”

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now investigating whether state laws were violated. But the damage is done. The provocation worked. A woman is dead.

And 2,000 more ICE agents are coming to Minnesota in the weeks ahead.

This is what occupation looks like in a liberal American city in 2026.

