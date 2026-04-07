BREAKING NEWS: Trump Declares Two-Week Iran Ceasefire, Brokered by Pakistan

President Donald Trump has declared a two-week ceasefire in the war with Iran, announcing the suspension in a Truth Social post timestamped 6:32 PM Eastern — eighty-eight minutes before his own 8:00 PM ultimatum to begin destroying Iran’s bridges, power plants and hospitals was set to expire.

Trump described the agreement as a “double-sided ceasefire.” According to his post, the suspension was triggered by direct conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who asked Trump to hold off the bombing in exchange for Iran agreeing to “the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump also said the United States has received a 10-point proposal from Iran that he describes as “a workable basis on which to negotiate,” and that “almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran.” The two-week pause, in his words, will allow the agreement “to be finalized and consummated.”

The announcement ends — at least for now — the most acute U.S.-Iran military crisis in a generation. As recently as this morning, Trump was telling the world on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Tonight’s strikes are not happening.

There are still significant unknowns. As of this broadcast, Tehran has not publicly confirmed the ceasefire terms. Pakistan has not issued an independent statement. We do not yet know the full contents of the alleged 10-point Iranian proposal, and we do not know whether Israel was consulted before Trump went public. The single most important data point in the next 24 to 48 hours is whether the Strait of Hormuz actually reopens. The word “immediate” in Trump’s post is doing a lot of work. If commercial tankers begin transiting the strait in the next few hours, the deal is real. If the strait stays closed, this was either a bluff or something else.

There is also a real possibility that the entire announcement is theater — what Trump’s critics have been calling “Taco Tuesday,” a manufactured climbdown dressed up as a triumph. Trump will play this to the hilt either way. Expect him in the coming days to claim that his threats worked, that the bombing schedule itself forced Tehran to the table, and that this is “the art of the deal” in action.

The honest read from Narativ is this: Trump has been telegraphing a confrontation he never fully wanted. He admitted yesterday at the podium that the American people did not want him to do this. He went into a war for unnecessary reasons. He has burned through American ammunition at a rate the Pentagon will spend a decade replacing. He killed the so-called regime leadership in Iran but did not produce regime change — he simply replaced the old leadership with a younger version of the same thing. None of that is a victory. But Donald Trump will sell it as one.

Earlier today, Narativ published a special report arguing that this conflict was, at root, about oil — about reactivating the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline, about pushing Brent crude above the $120-per-barrel war floor, and about a syndicate of interests that runs through Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, and the MAGA franchise of the global oil economy. Tonight’s announcement does not contradict that thesis. If anything, it confirms it. The condition Trump set is not Iran’s nuclear program. It is not regime behavior. It is not hostages or proxies. It is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. That is a commercial demand, not a security demand. It is the demand of an oil syndicate that has gotten exactly what it needed: a war premium high enough to reprice every barrel in the system, and now a path to normalize Iranian oil flows back into the West — possibly alongside Russian flows, since those sanctions have also been quietly eased.

In other words: the war was the catalyst. The ceasefire is the deal. And the deal is about the oil.

We will continue to follow this story closely over the coming days as Tehran, Islamabad, and Tel Aviv respond. For now, what we know is this. Trump says there is a ceasefire. He says it is double-sided. He says it was negotiated by Pakistan. He says strikes are delayed for two weeks. And he says the price is the immediate and complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 8:00 PM deadline is over. Tonight, the bridges of Iran will not fall.

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