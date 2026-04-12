BREAKING NEWS: ORBAN FALLS AFTER 16 YEARS

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat tonight in what can only be described as a political earthquake, ending 16 years of authoritarian rule after opposition leader Peter Magyar’s Tisza party swept to a projected supermajority. With 90% of votes counted, Magyar has secured 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament — well past the 133 needed for a two-thirds supermajority that will allow him to rewrite Orban’s constitution and dismantle everything the autocrat built over nearly two decades. A record 78% of Hungarian voters turned out to deliver the verdict, the highest in the country’s post-Communist history. Orban called the result “painful for us, but clear” and told supporters he would serve the nation from opposition. Magyar, a 45-year-old former Fidesz insider who broke with Orban just two years ago, announced the victory on social media: “Prime Minister Viktor Orban just congratulated me on the phone on our victory.”

This was not just a Hungarian election — it was the first time Russia and the United States ran what amounted to a joint operation to keep an allied autocrat in power, and they still failed. As Olga Lautman documented in her reporting, Russia sent operatives into Hungary in the months before the election to assist Orban on the ground, running information operations and deploying old Soviet tactics including handing out boxes of food, medicine, and sausages in poorer villages to buy votes. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance flew to Budapest last week to campaign for Orban, urging voters to “stand with Viktor Orban because he stands for you and he stands for Western civilization.” Trump personally endorsed Orban in a Truth Social post promising “the full Economic Might of the United States” to strengthen Hungary’s economy. None of it worked. The people came out and spoke.

The geopolitical implications are enormous. Orban was the linchpin between the Kremlin and far-right extremist movements across Europe and the United States — what Lautman described as “a Trojan horse sitting inside of EU and NATO, passing secrets to Russia, doing everything on Russia’s behalf to sabotage NATO and EU.” Steve Bannon worked for Orban around 2017-2018. Tucker Carlson’s father worked with him. Orban ran a whole operation in Washington via the Heritage Foundation, including secret meetings with Vance when he was still a senator that preceded Vance’s efforts to block the $60 billion Ukraine aid package. Magyar, by contrast, is more pro-Western, pro-EU, and pro-NATO — not a progressive, but a pragmatic centrist in the mold of what the Republican Party used to be before MAGA consumed it. His supermajority means he can undo Orban’s constitutional entrenchment of power entirely.

The defeat also delivers a blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who endorsed Orban in the final weeks of the campaign and whose family has long been close to the Hungarian leader. And as Lautman noted, Bulgaria goes to the polls next week in yet another election where Russian interference is expected.

The lesson from Budapest tonight is one that echoes from Ukraine to Moldova to Romania: autocrats can be defeated at the ballot box when people show up in overwhelming numbers. The margin matters — had this been close, Orban would have challenged it, invoked his courts, and had Russia spread doubt about the results. But a landslide leaves no room to contest. As Lautman put it: “This is what Americans need to do. If we win at such a landslide, they can’t challenge it.” Hungary proved it tonight. The question is whether America will follow in November.

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This breaking news special is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Narativ is a production of narativ.org. Subscribe to Olga Lautman’s Substack at olgalautman.substack.com for her reporting on Russian operations and the Trump Tyranny Tracker.

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