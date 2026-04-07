Trump Gives Iran Until 8 PM Tuesday: “Stone Ages”

Donald Trump walked out to the cameras this afternoon and gave Iran a deadline. Tuesday, 8 PM Eastern. Surrender — or every bridge, every power plant, every hospital in the country goes dark.

“They’re gonna have no bridges. They’re gonna have no power plants. Stone Ages,” the President said.

It’s the most audacious ultimatum ever issued by an American head of state.

In the same breath, Trump conceded he doesn’t have the country behind him. “The American people don’t want me to do that,” he said — before promising every bridge in Iran would be “decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night.” He praised General “Razin” Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the rescue operation that pulled an F-15 weapons officer out of Iranian territory after nearly 48 hours on the ground. He described the seven decoy locations, the helicopters rebuilt on the sand in under ten minutes, and the two C-130s the Pentagon blew up itself rather than leave behind.

He also told the country, plainly, what this is really about.

“I’m a businessman first,” he said. He talked about “hundreds of millions of barrels” already in Houston, refined and paid for. He said he’d “prefer to just take” Iran’s oil. He said the United States is now “controlling 59% of the oil in the world” between American and Venezuelan production. And then he reached for a phrase no sitting president has used in a hundred years:

“To the victor belong the spoils.”

He invoked Jewish voters. He framed Europe, China, Japan and South Korea as freeloaders on the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed regime change in Tehran “like nobody thought was possible.” And he kept circling back to the deadline. 8 PM Tuesday. Hell and damnation.

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