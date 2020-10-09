Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Covidgate Part 2
0:00
-29:27

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Covidgate Part 2

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Oct 09, 2020
∙ Paid

Donald Trump's coronavirus infection has spread to 100 people in and outside the administration.  Narativ takes a deep look at why and how Trump's administration is shaping the narrative of the explosive scandal. Lincoln's Bible and Dr. Bandy Lee, author of the upcoming "Trump's Mind" join Zev Shalev.    Support Narativ's independent journalism. Become …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture