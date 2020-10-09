Covidgate Part 2

Donald Trump's coronavirus infection has spread to 100 people in and outside the administration. Narativ takes a deep look at why and how Trump's administration is shaping the narrative of the explosive scandal. Lincoln's Bible and Dr. Bandy Lee, author of the upcoming "Trump's Mind" join Zev Shalev. Support Narativ's independent journalism. Become …
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes