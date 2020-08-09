Narativ with Zev Shalev

End of the NRA
Zev Shalev
Aug 09, 2020
When New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against the NRA on Friday, she said the lawlessness inside the organization was so pervasive she was asking the court to dissolve it. Some critics said James was going too far but in reality the NRA's legal worries are just beginning.  With @LincolnsBible @EricGarland @GregOlear and @ZevSha…

