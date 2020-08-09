End of the NRA

When New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against the NRA on Friday, she said the lawlessness inside the organization was so pervasive she was asking the court to dissolve it. Some critics said James was going too far but in reality the NRA's legal worries are just beginning. With @LincolnsBible @EricGarland @GregOlear and @ZevSha…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
