Epstein Bombshell: Melania Breaks Silence, Trump Melts Down, and Bondi Dodges Congress

5️⃣ Canada’s Endless Acronym Becomes an Elon Musk Op

A clip of NDP MP Leah Gazan using the full “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” acronym on the floor of Parliament exploded online after Elon Musk amplified it through Alberta separatist David Parker of Take Back Alberta, who repackaged it as proof that Canada is forcing citizens to rattle off a 15-letter identity pledge. “That is an op,” Dean said flatly on the show. “One woman, Leah Gazan, not very well respected in this country.” Zev, who is gay, gently pushed back on the acronym sprawl itself: “I remember the time when it was just the LGBT community. It was fine. Now it’s this endless acronym.” The pair agreed the underlying cause — missing and murdered Indigenous women — deserves real funding, and that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s $7 billion cut to Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations is the actual scandal being buried under the viral mockery. Instead, the American right has hung a caricature on Canada that has nothing to do with how Canadians actually talk about identity or advocacy.

4️⃣ $1.5 Billion Traded in Five Minutes Before Trump’s Iran Ceasefire

While Melania sucked up the oxygen, Zev flagged what may be the bigger financial story of the week: roughly $1.5 billion moved through prediction markets and oil in the five minutes before Donald Trump abruptly reversed his threat to “destroy Iranian civilization” and pivoted to a ceasefire posture. “People are getting hugely rich off the American military,” Zev said. “This man knows how to play the media. He knows how to play the market. And he’s doing it for mucho bucks right now.” The ceasefire itself is already wobbling, NATO allies are openly refusing to bail Trump out, and the president spent the day not on war strategy but on a rage-post against his own former MAGA influencer base. The pattern Zev and Dean kept returning to is that every military spasm of this presidency has come with a suspiciously well-timed trade, and no one in Congress is treating it like the securities-fraud story it increasingly looks like.

3️⃣ Pam Bondi Tries to Dodge Her Subpoena

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is now claiming she doesn’t have to appear before the House Oversight Committee on the 14th because she’s “no longer in the DOJ,” and the White House has quietly co-signed that dodge. Scott McFarlane, joining the show fresh off his departure from CBS News, reported that Republicans on the committee are not celebrating the move. “They haven’t ruled it out,” Scott said of reissuing the subpoena to private-citizen Bondi. “The fact that they haven’t declaratively said now she’s off the hook means she’s not off the hook.” Lev Parnas, working his own sources, said Chairman James Comer is “getting a lot of pressure” from Nancy Mace, Thomas Massie, and other Republicans who want Bondi back under oath. The legal hook matters: as attorney general she couldn’t plead the Fifth, but as a private citizen she can — which, Zev noted, is almost certainly why the administration engineered her exit from DOJ in the first place. Scott’s framing stuck: the Epstein files are “a chronic condition” for the Trump administration, and Bondi’s disappearing act is making it worse.

2️⃣ Trump Melts Down on Truth Social at Tucker, Megyn, Candace, and Alex Jones

In what Dean called “the longest Truth Social post he’s ever put out, the angriest he’s ever been,” Trump unloaded on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones — the same MAGA influencer ecosystem that put him in the White House — calling them “low IQs,” “nut jobs,” “bankrupt,” and “losers just trying to latch on to MAGA.” He mocked Tucker as “a broken man” who “should see a good psychiatrist,” dragged Alex Jones over the Sandy Hook lawsuits, and sneered at Megyn Kelly over the Rosie O’Donnell debate moment from a decade ago. “He has no defenders,” Zev said. “He has no one left, you know, in the world to defend him.” Dean read the meltdown as evidence the regime’s shelves are empty: “The tariff shelf is empty, the excuse shelf is empty, you’ve got his entire media influencing ecosystem turning on him. Something’s afoot, friends.” That Trump is spending a wartime afternoon writing a multi-page screed at his own former cheerleaders tells you exactly how bad the internal picture looks.

1️⃣ Melania Trump’s Unprecedented Epstein Denial Is a Preemptive Strike

The First Lady, who almost never speaks publicly, walked in front of the White House press corps this afternoon and delivered an on-camera statement denying she was ever friends with Jeffrey Epstein, denying Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump, and demanding Congress hold a public hearing for Epstein’s victims. She named The Daily Beast. She named James Carville. She named HarperCollins UK. She called the reporters “devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect.” Scott McFarlane, texting live with Epstein survivors during the segment, relayed their reaction: “It’s all a deflection from Pam Bondi and a ploy to put the burden back on survivors.” Lev Parnas was blunter: “She wouldn’t have come out unless there was chaos going on.” Lev connected the dots to Michael Wolff’s recent appearance on Michael Cohen’s podcast, where Wolff said he has tape of Epstein describing Melania having sex with Trump on a plane — an admission Lev says he has already forwarded to Congress. “Trump, knowing Trump the way I know him, for him to have Melania come up and seeing her as angry as she was, this is definitely preemptive. Something’s about to break.” Zev pointed to Narativ’s own reporting from the Epstein Files — a 2016 congratulatory email placing Trump meeting Melania on a weekend Epstein-Florida trip, and a 2019 sworn FBI proffer from a former Epstein assistant stating Epstein introduced Melania to Donald — that directly contradicts the story Melania told from the podium today. Dean’s read cut to the heart of it: “The Epstein files were dead and buried in the court of public opinion for the last month. And for her to come out and reignite this conversation… she’s like, let me make it way worse.” The First Lady of the United States does not break a years-long public silence to deny a story that’s already out. She breaks it to get ahead of one that’s coming.

Share

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

Thank you J Dziak, Cat: Poli-Psych, "Sushi"(Jen) of MIND HAVEN, LC - Silence is Complicity, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell and Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.