Exposing The CNP Part 1
Mar 13, 2021
Some people believe the Council for National Policy is the biggest domestic threat to American democracy. Narativ’s Zev Shalev interviews “Shadow Network” author Anne Nelson and disinformation researcher Dave Troy on the organization’s dystopian agenda for America. In Part 1, Anne reveals the CNP was the driving force behind the “Stop the Steal” event o…

