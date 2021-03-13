Exposing The CNP Part 1

Some people believe the Council for National Policy is the biggest domestic threat to American democracy. Narativ’s Zev Shalev interviews “Shadow Network” author Anne Nelson and disinformation researcher Dave Troy on the organization’s dystopian agenda for America. In Part 1, Anne reveals the CNP was the driving force behind the “Stop the Steal” event o…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes