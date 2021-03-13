Exposing the CNP Part 2

The GOP has been planning the breakdown of American democracy for decades in a strategy developed by the Council for National Policy. Narativ’s Zev Shalev interviews “Shadow Network” author Anne Nelson and disinformation researcher Dave Troy on the organization’s dystopian agenda for America. In Part 2, the conversation turns to what can be done to defe…
