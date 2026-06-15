FiveStack: Everything Trump Touches Rots

5️⃣ The Green on the Mall

Trump’s $14.2 million repaint of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — a deeper “American flag blue” ordered up for the country’s 250th — turned green with algae within days of completion. The Interior Department calls the bloom “residual,” a hangover from supply lines that sat dormant during construction. The mechanism was no mystery to Dean, who’s built and owned pools: drop a dark coating into a shallow, slow-moving basin and you grow algae — a problem flagged in advance and waved off.

Zev pulled the metaphor all the way out — the toxic sludge taking over the pool right after Trump’s attempt to fix it is exactly what he’s done to the whole American system. Dean capped it: the most photographed pool in America, at the feet of the man who ended slavery and the spot where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke, remade to look better and emerging covered in sludge — “everything this guy touches rots.” It rhymed with the rest of the weekend’s vanity projects: the Kennedy Center name tarped over on a judge’s order, a planned “Trump Promenade” at the Lincoln Memorial, the Rose Garden paved, the East Wing torn down for a ballroom. Polish the facade, ignore what’s rotting beneath it.

4️⃣ Amanda Ungaro and the Friend Trump Has Kept Longest

The show turned to Zev’s Thursday interview with Amanda Ungaro, who asked to be described as the mother of the son of Paolo Zampoli — an envoy inside the Trump administration and, by Trump’s own history, his longest-running friend, dating to 1985. Ungaro alleges that as she fought for custody, Zampoli used his government connections to have her arrested by ICE, held three and a half months, and deported, while their son stayed behind. These are her allegations; Zampoli has not answered them publicly, and he has not been removed from his post.

Ungaro also described being put on Epstein’s plane once, at sixteen, among other girls who looked to her like students rather than models — her only meeting with Epstein. Her stronger ties, Zev noted, run to the Trumps, and to Melania in particular. From there the questions get heavier: why Melania stays close to a man swimming in Russian intelligence and oligarch connections, whether that relationship was ever what it appeared, and why the First Lady, told of Ungaro’s deportation, did nothing. The Narativ team is careful to mark these as open questions, not findings — but they are the questions a follow-up, and a separate Deutsche Bank–Epstein investigation teased for later this week, intend to press.

3️⃣ Washington Switches Off an AI by Memo

At 5:21 p.m. on June 12, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signed an order barring Anthropic from serving its newest models — Fable 5 and Mythos 5 — to any foreign national, down to Anthropic’s own foreign-national employees. Unable to sort nationality in real time across a global user base, the company shut both models off worldwide. The stated rationale was a national-security concern over a jailbreak; Anthropic’s own statement, read on air, says the government supplied no written specifics, that the flagged vulnerabilities were minor and already discoverable by other public models, and that the company had red-teamed the system with the U.S. government and the U.K. AI Security Institute for thousands of hours.

Zev’s read went past the cover story. Anthropic and OpenAI are heading to public markets at the same moment, and Anthropic has refused to sell shares to anyone in the Trump orbit. More pointedly, Zev tied the move to his own beat: tools that can chew through millions of documents are exactly what an investigator uses, and Lutnick is a subject Zev is still chasing — specifically his dealings with Tether. The theory on the table: the crimes in those files were built to evade human eyes, not machines, and someone would rather the machines stay off.

2️⃣ The First Trillionaire — Built on Public Money

Elon Musk became the first person worth more than a trillion dollars when SpaceX priced its IPO — a fortune two decades of federal contracts, loans and grants helped build, with no equity ever flowing back to the taxpayers who took the risk. The stock ran hard out of the gate, but the warning lights were the story. SpaceX carries 18,712 bitcoin — about $1.3 billion, the eighth-largest corporate crypto stash — on its balance sheet, and as index funds scoop up a company this size, that exposure lands in ordinary 401(k)s and pension funds.

Dean brought the outside view: a weekend conversation with a hedge-fund manager who called the IPO “the ultimate rugging” and refused to buy a share for his clients — a company never profitable, with no third-party customers, flying to space mostly for itself and the U.S. government, on a valuation with no runway to justify it. He sketched the same machinery underneath: government money, Ontario pension money, Chinese loans now spent, all lashed to everything Musk owns. The kicker came from the weekend’s Reuters reporting Dean cited — 58 wallets in the Trump universe up $616 million while roughly 754,000 wallets lost $700 million on the Trump and Melania meme coins. Same con, Dean and Zev agreed; only the wrapper changes.

1️⃣ Iran Collects the Tolls — Trump Calls It Peace

Trump landed at the G7 declaring the Iran war “finished” and the Strait of Hormuz “permanently toll-free.” Neither holds. In an eleventh-hour concession nobody saw coming, he handed Iran the right to charge tolls through the strait — by the show’s math, on the order of $2 million a tanker — a permanent inflationary tax on every economy that ships through it, and a revenue line running straight to the regime.

The terms, as published by Iran’s own news agencies and not yet matched by any American document, read like surrender: roughly $24 billion in frozen assets released — half before final talks even begin — the naval blockade lifted within 30 days, the strait reopening “if Iran determines,” U.S. forces pulling back from around Iran, and a reconstruction package of at least $300 billion that Vice President Vance, on Good Morning America, acknowledged Gulf states are being asked to fund. The detail that should “detach your retina,” as Dean put it reading the Iranian text: Iran’s missile program and its support for Hezbollah and the Houthis are reportedly removed from the agreement entirely — which is why Netanyahu is signaling he’ll keep troops in southern Lebanon. Zev’s emphasis ran to the money: the tolls and the unfrozen billions leave the regime permanently richer and stronger.

If it were a good deal, Zev noted, Trump would sign it himself on Friday. Instead he’s skipping the Geneva ceremony and sending Vance, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to put their names on it. The open question the team keeps returning to: how much is Trump personally making on the way out the door.

THE PATTERN

Run the five together and the shape is the same every time — a loud announcement laid over a quiet extraction. A “peace” that funds the regime and taxes the world. A trillion-dollar IPO the public can’t share but will absorb when it falls. A government that deregulates AI in theory and kills a company’s product by memo in practice. A monument repainted to look new and already turning to sludge. The surface is managed; the rot keeps coming up underneath. Friday’s signing is the next test of which one the public ends up believing.

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The Fivestack airs Monday–Friday at 3 PM ET. Subscribe for the full countdown, the investigations behind it, and what cracks next. The Amanda Ungaro interview and the follow-up are at narativ.org.