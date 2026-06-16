FiveStack: Trump Surrenders; Melania's First Lady Scandal; Vance Bombs On The View; Bibi Loses It in Court

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Donald Trump spent Tuesday losing. He lost a Vice President’s defense on live daytime television, lost his closest foreign ally in an Israeli courtroom, lost a court fight over his immigration freeze, and — on the show’s biggest story — signed away a decade of American pressure on Iran in a deal he admits he hasn’t read. On The Fivestack, Zev Shalev and Dean Blundell counted five stories down from five to one, and every one of them pointed the same direction: a regime running on cover stories, and an opponent who keeps winning in court while the President signs surrenders abroad.

5️⃣ Vance Wanted the List. Now He Buries It.

JD Vance went on The View to sell a memoir about faith and walked into an Epstein buzzsaw. He told the hosts “we’re not holding anything back,” then spent two minutes explaining why two and a half million pages remain sealed. He called himself “kind of a conspiracy theory on the Epstein stuff,” waved off the New York Times report that he ran Situation Room strategy on the files, and kept reaching for the same alibi: “I was inside the room.”

Ana Navarro did the work the Vice President would not. Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act under duress, she said, only after Republican women — Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene — refused to fold, and after he dragged Boebert into the Situation Room to break her. “That’s all true,” Vance conceded. As the team has reported, Trump has since spent months destroying the four Republicans who forced those files open. Two of them are the women Navarro named.

4️⃣ Netanyahu Loses the Room

While Vance defended the President, Benjamin Netanyahu was losing in a Jerusalem courtroom. On the last day of cross-examination in his fraud trial, the Israeli Prime Minister’s pardon request collapsed and Netanyahu began shouting at the bench — “you’ve done something never before done” — until the judge told him he’d answered the question and to move on.

Zev read the courtroom defeat against the Iran deal Trump is about to sign over Netanyahu’s objections. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe told the show Netanyahu will do anything to derail the peace, because the war is the only thing keeping his coalition — and his freedom — intact. Netanyahu says the deal signed Friday “will not bind” Israel. The man who helped put him in power is walking away from him in real time.

3️⃣ Narativ Exclusive — The First Lady’s Russian Friend

The show’s exclusive came from a story Zev published hours before air, built on an interview with Amanda Ungaro, a former partner of Paolo Zampolli. Zampolli is the modeling agent who brought Melania Knauss to America nearly thirty years ago, stayed close the entire time, and now holds an ambassadorship for global partnerships he received, Zev reports, through her. According to Ungaro, the First Lady and Zampolli remain close enough to text constantly.

Peeling back who Zampolli is, Zev’s investigation found at least two Russian women working for him out of a UN sports body he runs — one tied closely to Vladimir Putin, the other, known as “Lana,” who Zev reports previously worked for Jeffrey Epstein. The crossover between Epstein’s world and Zampolli’s, long blurred, comes back into view, along with the open question Zev put on the table: in a friendship this durable and this useful, is Zampolli the First Lady’s handler? The reporting also raises a harder question — whether Melania Trump was involved in the deportation of someone close to Zampolli who may have known too much. Zev said the piece was checked and re-checked fact by fact before it ran.

2️⃣ Blindspot — The Court Loss the Left Ignored

This week’s Ground News Blindspot was a Trump defeat the left barely covered. U.S. District Judge John McConnell vacated the USCIS directive that froze asylum, green-card, and work-permit decisions for 39 countries — ruling the freeze likely unlawful. By the coverage breakdown, the right carried the story and the left looked away from a win on its own side.

It is the cleanest example of the day’s theme: the rule of law held, a judge struck down an unlawful order, and the audience that should have celebrated it never heard. FiveStack viewers get 40% off their Vantage plan.

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1️⃣ The Surrender Package

The number-one story was a capitulation. Dean and Zev laid out the terms of the Iran deal: roughly $324 billion flowing to Tehran, with $150 billion due this month; oil and petrochemical sanctions suspended; the naval blockade lifted within thirty days — already underway, with Iranian supertankers sailing the Strait of Hormuz, which reopens under IRGC management. U.S. forces withdraw from the Gulf. Iran’s missile program stays fully intact. In exchange, America gets a pinky promise to talk about uranium. Trump signed it without reading it, and says he’ll read the text aloud, word for word, for the first time on Friday.

How Tehran pulled it off is the part that lingers. Per DropSite News reporter Jeremy Scahill, confirmed by additional sources, Iran’s negotiating team added two senior psychologists — specialists in dementia, cognitive impairment, and antisocial behavior — after April’s Islamabad talks went south. Their job was not policy. It was to assess the President’s mental state, which they judged “very mentally ill and extremely impaired,” and to route every message through mediators tuned to that assessment. Once Iran started managing Trump’s psychology, an Iranian official said, “we got exactly what we wanted.” Dean’s full sourcing is at DeanBlundell.substack.com.

THE PATTERN

Five stories, one point Dean kept coming back to: if you are looking for hope, it is in the losses. Trump lost the files argument, lost his ally in court, lost the immigration freeze, and is about to lose decades of leverage on Iran — and a foreign adversary did it by studying his mind and telling him what he needed to hear. The cover stories hold the coalition together: Vance’s “full transparency,” Netanyahu’s war, the modeling-agent friend nobody was supposed to examine. Underneath them, the man at the center signed a surrender he hasn’t read, and the people who told the truth about the files are the ones being erased.

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Thank you Lev Parnas, Cat: Poli-Psych, LeftieProf, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.