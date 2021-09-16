Narativ with Zev Shalev

GOP Reapers
Zev Shalev
Sep 16, 2021
A Narativ four-part investigation into why so many Americans are not getting vaccinated. In Part 1, we connect the propaganda campaign to keep Americans unvaccinated has its roots in the Council For National Policy - a far right network of big money, big media, politicians and parties. Shadow Network author Anne Nelson, and emergency room doctor Dr. Nic…

