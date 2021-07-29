Narativ with Zev Shalev

Is Epoch Times a Chinese Psy Op? Part 2
Is Epoch Times a Chinese Psy Op? Part 2

Zev Shalev
Jul 29, 2021
As the Jan 6 commission began hearings in DC this week, Narativ's Zev Shalev focuses on the single largest creator and distributor of Q-Anon and Stop the Steal disinformation in the USA today. The Epoch Times, and the religion that owns the newspaper, Falun Gong, is often presented as being opposed to Communist rule in China, but is it in fact a careful…

