Lev Parnas' Challenge to Michael Cohen: "The Truth Will Set You Free"

We’ve all had that moment. A friend says you’ve gone too far.

This is that conversation. Not because Michael Cohen deserves to suffer. Because people who care tell you the truth.

Watch the conversation between Lev Parnas, Dean Blundell, and Zev Shalev. No Fox News gotcha energy. Just concern from people who’ve been through their own transformations.

Lev knows transformation. Six years tormented, investigated, vilified. He came through by telling the truth.

“The truth will set you free,” Lev told Michael. “You will probably be a hero.”

Michael Cohen spent 14 years as Trump’s fixer. He’s testified eight times before Congress. Built a podcast on being the insider who came clean.

But on three documented matters, his story falls apart. And they point to a fourth question: what else don’t we know?

1. Katie Johnson and the Private Investigators

When Katie Johnson filed her lawsuit alleging Trump and Epstein raped her as a child, Cohen says he sent private investigators. Wrong address, he claims.

Why send investigators to someone accusing your client of child rape?

Cohen claims Jane Doe was different from Katie Johnson, but they’re the same lawsuit, refiled anonymously by Lisa Bloom.

Either there’s another case he knows about, or he’s avoiding the truth.

2. The $95 Million House That Putin Bought

In 2008, Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev bought Trump’s Palm Beach mansion—formerly Leslie Wexner’s—for $95 million. Trump paid $41 million. The profit was staggering in a collapsing market.

Cohen was the lawyer on that deal. In his own book, Cohen writes that Trump told him Putin bought the house.

Epstein’s emails suggest Russian money laundering. Senate investigations examined this closely. The evidence is overwhelming this wasn’t ordinary real estate.

Yet Cohen dismisses it today as routine. Nothing to see.

If you’re coming clean about Trump’s crimes, why protect this one?

3. The Vekselberg Payments

After Trump’s inauguration, Cohen received over $500,000 from Columbus Nova—run by Andrew Intrater, cousin of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

They called it “consulting.” Cohen took the money.

Vekselberg connects to Ehud Barak, who connects to Epstein, who connects to Peter Thiel. The network is documented. But no Russian oligarch names appear in the Epstein files.

Yet Cohen was in the middle, taking Russian oligarch money through American cutouts right after Trump took office.

Routine consulting work, Cohen says.

4. The Unknown

If Cohen was in the middle of Katie Johnson, Rybolovlev, and Vekselberg—what else?

Cohen reminds everyone: 14 years by Trump’s side. Nothing happened without him knowing.

But press him on Ukraine, Epstein’s network, Russian operations—nothing. His testimony: Stormy Daniels and clearing his name.

Three documented cases. Three dismissals.

After 14 years, what else hasn’t he told us?

What Shane Yirak Found

Shane Yirak at The Firebrand Project just released the third Kushner Files on Affinity Partners—$2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s MBS after Kushner left the White House.

Shane traces the pattern: Kushner entered Trump’s orbit from desperation after disastrous deals at 26.

Yirak reveals a familiar familial tale of a family grappling with succession issues. It’s well-known that Charles Kushner hired someone to film his brother-in-law with a prostitute, sent the tape as revenge. The family went to the FBI, yet Yirak points out that many of us have missed: Jared stayed loyal.

That loyalty—staying silent, protecting crimes—is the what all these stories have in common.

The Invitation, Not the Indictment

Nobody wants Cohen to suffer.

But redemption isn’t a performance. Real redemption means telling the whole truth. The parts that implicate people you worked with. The parts that expose the machine. Not to harm your funders and allies, but to reveal the truth to helps ave democracy.

“Just come clean, my brother,” Lev said. Not as a prosecutor. As someone who’s been there.

This is people who care enough to have the hard conversation. To invite him to finish what he started.

The Pattern

Katie Johnson. Rybolovlev. Vekselberg. Three documented cases where Cohen was directly involved.

In each case, he dismisses it as routine or claims selective memory. He can talk about Stormy Daniels because it’s not structural. He can’t talk about Russian money laundering or silencing rape allegations because those expose the machine.

The same machine Kushner entered from desperation. The same machine that compromised Cohen for 14 years.

Beyond these three documented cases—what else? What’s the full scope of what Cohen knows but won’t tell?

Cohen knows the answers. And he knows what else he hasn’t told us.

The people asking aren’t enemies. They’re people who’ve been through this. Who know how hard it is. Who know how liberating truth can be.

The door’s open. Come clean completely—or prove us all wrong—about Katie Johnson, Rybolovlev, Vekselberg, and everything else from those 14 years.

That invitation stands. From people who care enough to ask.

The Kushner Files by Shane Yirak is available at The Firebrand Project. Support independent journalism that asks the questions establishment media won’t.