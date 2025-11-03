Donald Trump sat down with Norah O’Donnell for what became 73 minutes of documented cognitive decline and brazen lying. And the biggest bombshell wasn’t about nuclear weapons or fake war victories—it was Trump’s flailing attempt to explain why he pardoned crypto criminal CZ from Binance.

Get 50% off for 1 year

5️⃣ The Interview Was a Cognitive Disaster

Trump claimed Russia and China are actively testing nuclear weapons (they’re not), that inflation is at 2% with groceries going down (it’s 3% and food prices haven’t dropped), and that he solved eight wars with tariff threats (zero evidence). He pulled a crumpled piece of paper from his pocket like a kid showing homework he didn’t do and handed it to O’Donnell as “proof.” He casually mentioned instructing the “Department of War”—which hasn’t existed since 1947—to start testing nuclear weapons immediately. The hoarseness, the meandering, the inability to complete coherent thoughts—this wasn’t “the weave.” This was dementia on display for anyone willing to see it.

2️⃣ The CZ Pardon Exposed the Whole Crypto Scam

When O’Donnell asked why Trump pardoned Changpeng Zhao—who pled guilty to laundering billions through Binance—Trump’s answer revealed everything. CZ is now a “partner” in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family crypto exchange. Trump pardoned a convicted money launderer who is now directly in business with his sons. The corruption isn’t hidden anymore—it’s the business model. Trump positions himself to profit from dollar collapse while systematically undermining the traditional financial system. It’s not governance; it’s a heist in real time.

4️⃣ Wednesday’s SCOTUS Case Could Hand Trump Economic Dictatorship

On November 5th, the Supreme Court decides whether Trump can use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to slap tariffs on anything by declaring an “emergency.” Lower courts said no—IEEPA is for targeted sanctions, not rewriting the entire tariff code. But if SCOTUS greenlights Trump’s theory, one person with a mood and a pen can tax Americans at checkout and bypass Congress entirely. This isn’t about trade policy—it’s about whether “emergency” becomes the magic word that turns presidential authority into economic autocracy. The Court could stabilize the economy or hand Trump the sledgehammer to destroy it.

3️⃣ Epstein Was Running Intelligence Operations Through JPMorgan

Court documents unsealed October 31st show Jeffrey Epstein providing detailed China strategy to JPMorgan executives between 2009-2010—while he was a registered sex offender. Epstein sent memos on Chinese government structure, cultural protocols, and regulatory navigation to Jes Staley, then CEO of JPMorgan’s Investment Bank. Staley later debriefed Epstein about a two-hour meeting with Minister Li Yuanchao, who controlled the Organization Department that decides every senior appointment in China’s government. This is textbook intelligence handler behavior: brief the asset, the asset executes, the asset reports back. Epstein also coordinated meetings between Staley and former Israeli PM Ehud Barak. America’s largest bank let a convicted sex offender advise on geopolitical strategy and receive classified-level debriefs. That’s not a compliance failure—that’s institutional capture.

1️⃣ Zorhan Mamdani Is the Real Story

The New York City mayoral race just became the most important election in America. Zuhdi Mamdani—Democratic Socialist, anti-establishment, funded by small donors—is surging past Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic machine. Both parties are terrified because Mamdani represents what Americans actually want: someone who isn’t bought, isn’t part of the lobby-corporate complex, and isn’t pretending the system works. He’s capturing the imagination of a country exhausted by Republicans and Democrats alike. Trump will try to paint him as a communist and might even attempt to use emergency powers to interfere—because nothing threatens authoritarian consolidation like an actual populist alternative. America is waking up to the fact that political parties exist to keep the poor from murdering the rich. Mamdani offers something different: merit over politics, people over parties. That’s the earthquake coming.

The Bottom Line: Trump’s cognitive decline is accelerating while his corruption becomes explicit. The Supreme Court could hand him dictatorial economic powers Wednesday. Epstein’s intelligence operations penetrated America’s biggest bank. And the only hopeful story is a Democratic Socialist mayor candidate that both parties fear. America doesn’t need saving from the left or right—it needs saving from the establishment that’s been robbing it blind for generations.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Advertising inquiries email next@narativ.org. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.