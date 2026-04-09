WATCH: Melania Trump Breaks Silence: Denies Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

In an extraordinary and unprecedented appearance before the press corps at the White House this afternoon, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a video statement carried live on C-SPAN flatly denying any meaningful relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The First Lady, who almost never speaks publicly, called the reporting about her ties to Epstein “lies” from people “devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect,” and demanded Congress convene a public hearing for Epstein’s victims.

“I’ve never been friends with Epstein,” she said. “Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.” She insisted Epstein did not introduce her to Donald Trump, claiming instead that she met her husband “by chance” at a New York City party in 1998, and that her first encounter with Epstein wasn’t until 2000.

The statement caps weeks of an aggressive retraction campaign by Melania’s attorneys. The Daily Beast pulled a story. Hunter Biden received a cease-and-desist letter. Michael Wolff is reportedly being sued over a legal threat. James Carville and HarperCollins UK have been pressured into public apologies. But today’s on-camera appearance goes dramatically further than anything we’ve seen before — and as I said on air, “For her to come out and do a press conference and an announcement ahead of what might be further disclosures about her and Epstein may only just heighten the interest in what we’re going to find out in the coming weeks.”

The timing is conspicuous. Narativ’s own reporting from the Epstein Files tells a very different story than the one Melania delivered from the podium. A congratulatory email sent to Jeffrey Epstein on the morning of November 9, 2016 — hours after Trump won the presidency — contains a devastating aside from the sender: “I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania. He kept on coming out of the bedroom saying, wow, what a hot piece of ass.” That note, recovered from Epstein’s email account and released under the Epstein Transparency Act, places Trump meeting Melania on the same weekend as a visit to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate — directly contradicting the “chance meeting at a New York party” story Melania repeated today.

Three years later, on July 12, 2019 — three days after Epstein’s arrest — a former model who had worked as Epstein’s assistant from roughly 2005 to 2006 sat down with FBI agents and federal prosecutors in West Palm Beach under a proffer agreement and gave a strikingly similar account under oath. Before going to work for Epstein, that witness was connected to modeling agent Paolo Zampoli — the same man who claims to have introduced Donald and Melania at a Kit Kat Club party in 1998, and whom Trump later appointed as his special envoy for international partnerships. The documentary thread running through Zampoli, Epstein’s modeling operation, and the Trump marriage is not a social-circles coincidence. It’s a network.

Epstein investigator Ellie Leonard, who joined me on air moments after the statement, called the performance “frantic and a little pushed.” As Ellie put it, “You can hardly see Donald Trump’s lips moving.” The dates don’t line up. The photographs of Melania with Ghislaine Maxwell don’t line up. The idea that Donald Trump — Epstein’s best friend during those years — simply left Melania behind every time he socialized with Jeffrey doesn’t line up. “It’s so able to be deconstructed, like every piece of what she’s saying,” Ellie said. “It’s better for them to probably say nothing at this point.” That they chose to say something — and chose to put the First Lady herself in front of the cameras to say it — tells you everything about what they’re bracing for.

This is a preemptive strike. The First Lady of the United States does not break a years-long public silence to deny a story that’s already out. She breaks it to get ahead of a story that’s coming.

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