In this episode, we dive into various intriguing topics, including the upcoming FOX trial involving Rupert Murdoch and his son James, who face a credibility problem as they prepare to testify. We also discuss Murdoch's connections to intelligence circles and his involvement in Project Democracy during the Reagan years, as well as the possible rivalry an…
Murdoch's Credibility Crisis, Mass Shooting Epidemics, and Global Conflict: Unraveling the Intricacies
Apr 17, 2023
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
