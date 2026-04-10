🔴 NARATIV TONIGHT — April 9, 2026

Netanyahu forced into Lebanon peace talks after 254 dead and global backlash cracked his diplomatic shield. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — 20% of the world’s oil. The ceasefire is falling apart.

Into the middle of this, the White House sent JD Vance to Pakistan. His pitch? His wife likes skydiving. The Iranians also want to jump — out of the path of American bombs.

Then Melania Trump did something she never does: walked in front of cameras and denied knowing Epstein. Named the Daily Beast, Carville, HarperCollins. Demanded Congress hear the survivors. Nobody asked her to do this. Something is coming.

And the American right spent the day mocking a Canadian MP’s acronym instead of asking whether the world is safer tonight than it was yesterday.

It isn’t.

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