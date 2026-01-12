NEW: Ex-Border Patrol Agent on Renee Good’s Murder: "They Were Teaching Her a Lesson"

Former Senior Border Patrol Agent Jenn Budd joined Nick Paro and Zev Shalev today with revelations that explain exactly how Renee Nicole Good ended up dead on a Minneapolis street.

THE GREEN LIGHT TO KILL

Budd points to an executive order from September 25, 2025 that labeled people with “extreme views on gender” and “extreme views on migration” as domestic terrorists. Good had a gay pride sticker on her car. She was monitoring ICE activity. “She met two of those criteria. He’s been given the green light to see her as a domestic terrorist.”

THE COVER-UP TEAMS

Border Patrol has operated illegal “Critical Incident Teams” since 1987. Their job: show up at shootings and make the evidence say what they want it to say. The Biden administration disbanded them, declaring they “never had the right to exist.” No Border Patrol agent has ever been convicted for killing anyone—American or migrant—in the agency’s 101-year history.

JONATHAN ROSS VIOLATED HIS OWN TRAINING

Ross is a firearms instructor with over 10 years in Border Patrol and ICE. He teaches agents how to safely approach vehicles. Yet he stood directly behind her bumper. He walked right up against the hood. He had his phone in his right hand—his gun hand—until the moment he decided to draw. “He creates—he is escalating the violence in that moment. He caused that to happen.”

Budd’s assessment: “When I look at how they approach that vehicle, it’s obvious to me they don’t see her as a real threat. They’re going to teach them a lesson is what I see.”

THE HATRED OF WOMEN

“There’s nothing that a lot of these Border Patrol agents hate more than undocumented immigrants. It’s women. They really do not like women.” Budd herself was “hazed in with a sexual assault”—standard practice for women entering the agency. “That’s how you prove how strong you are.”

THE CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST PIPELINE

After 9/11, hiring shifted to “right-wing Christians, fundamentalists.” Churches near the border tell agents they’re heroes doing God’s work, quoting Isaiah 6:8—a passage about laying waste to sinful cities while closing your eyes to what’s required. Charlie Kirk came to these churches and told agents they’d need to “stomach” what was coming, and that “the real problem we have are the people who are here legally and the people who don’t agree with us.”

THE MILITARY CONVERSION

38% of agents are now former military. They wear camo. They call assignments “tours.” They treat migrants—and now American civilians—as “enemy combatants.” They’re staying on military bases while conducting raids in Democratic cities.

WHAT’S COMING

Budd warns that during the 2026 midterms, agents will approach voters in line: “I don’t think you’re a citizen.” They’ll detain people for hours, release them after the polls close. “They can’t take all of us. We are way, way, way more than they are. They just want you to think they are bigger than they are.”

Jenn Budd’s Substack: Borderland Talk Her book: Against the Wall: My Journey from Border Patrol Agent to Immigrant Rights Activist

