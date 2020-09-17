Prince of Proxy: China

Exposed: China's role in the 2016 Trump election campaign. Gregg Smith is the former CEO of a Chinese logistics firm Frontier Services Group and a friend of Trump insider Erik Prince for over two decades. With Zev Shalev and Eric Garland. Want to advertise/sponsor our show?We have partnered with AdvertiseCast to handle our advertising/sponsorship reque…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes