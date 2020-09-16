Prince of Proxy: Libya

New: Erik Prince is under investigation by the United Nations for his role in an attempted overthrow of the UN based government of the oil-rich nation of Libya. The twice-aborted private mercenary mission was intended to install Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. Gregg Smith had been a friend of Prince's for two decades and was the CEO at Prince's Frontie…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
