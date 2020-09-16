Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Prince of Proxy: Libya
0:00
-28:01

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Prince of Proxy: Libya

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Sep 16, 2020
∙ Paid

New: Erik Prince is under investigation by the United Nations for his role in an attempted overthrow of the UN based government of the oil-rich nation of Libya. The twice-aborted private mercenary mission was intended to install Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.  Gregg Smith had been a friend of Prince's for two decades and was the  CEO at Prince's Frontie…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture