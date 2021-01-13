Putin's Playbook

As Donald Trump is impeached for a second time, Zev Shalev talks to Noel Casler and Michael Mackay about the role Vladimir Putin may be playing in the seditious conspiracy. Mackay is a Ukraine expert and he draws parallels between the U.S. insurrection of 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Support Narativ's independent journalism at Patr…
