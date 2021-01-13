Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Putin's Playbook
0:00
-37:22

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Putin's Playbook

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Jan 13, 2021
∙ Paid

As Donald Trump is impeached for a second time, Zev Shalev talks to Noel Casler and Michael Mackay about the role Vladimir Putin may be playing in the seditious conspiracy.  Mackay is a Ukraine expert and he draws parallels between the U.S. insurrection of 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Support Narativ's independent journalism at Patr…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture