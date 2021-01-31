Putin's POTUS 1

Hot on the heels of our bombshell interview confirming Donald Trump as a Russian asset, Former Assistant Director of Counterintelligence at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi visits the After Show to discuss how this could happen? Lincolns Bible and "Dirty Rubles" author Greg Olear join Zev Shalev on the panel. Figliuzzi's new book is called "The FBI Way" is avail…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes