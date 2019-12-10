Narativ with Zev Shalev

Putin's Role in Trump's Ukraine Scheme
Zev Shalev
Dec 10, 2019
Part 1 of 2 Special Report.  Executive producer and investigative journalist Zev Shalev explores the timelines of Donald Trump's impeachment scandal and finds Vladimir Putin pulling the strings.  Support Zev's independent Journalism and defend our democracy.  Go to Patreon.com/Narativ and get a limited membership for $5/month or the suggested $10/m memb…

