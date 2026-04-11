SPECIAL REPORT: Bondi Dodges Epstein Subpoena, and What Wolff's 1,800 Pages of Epstein Reveal with Ellie Leonard

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is trying to walk away from the biggest cover-up in American history — and the White House is helping her do it. On Narativ Live, Zev Shalev and Epstein archive researcher Ellie Leonard unpacked the Bondi escape plan, then dove deep into 1,800 pages of newly analyzed emails between Jeffrey Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff that reveal a decade-long criminal syndicate connecting Epstein, Wolff, Steve Bannon, and the Saudi royal family.

Bondi, who was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee while serving as attorney general, is now refusing to testify after abruptly leaving her post. New AG Todd Blanche — Trump’s former defense attorney — says she no longer needs to appear. But as Oversight Committee members have pointed out, the subpoena was issued to Pam Bondi by name, not to the office she held. “Whether she’s attorney general or not really is a moot point,” Leonard said. “She knows what she was asked to not present to the American people, what to redact. She knows how many times Donald Trump is in those files.” The reason for the maneuver appears to be the Fifth Amendment: as a sitting attorney general, Bondi likely could not plead the Fifth before Congress. As a civilian, she can. “Which is why they fired her,” Shalev said. “They realized if she stays in the job, she’s got to go in there and lie. That’s perjury.” Hakeem Jeffries said Friday morning he was determined to make Bondi testify. The questions she needs to answer go beyond what’s in the Epstein files — who ordered the redactions? Did the president of the United States tell his attorney general to cover up his own criminal history? “Now you’ve got a conspiracy to obstruct justice at the highest levels of American politics,” Shalev said. “It’s the biggest scandal we’ve had since Watergate.”