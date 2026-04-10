Special Report: Panic At The White House

Twenty-four hours before First Lady Melania Trump walked into the Grand Foyer of the White House to deliver an unprecedented, unscheduled statement denying any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a woman named Amanda Ungaro posted three explosive replies on X to an old post by the First Lady. Ungaro, the mother of a son fathered by model agency owner Paolo Zampolli, claims to have known Melania for 20 years. Her tweets were incendiary. “I was around for 20 years. You knew I was inside ICE, and you know what hurts after all this time? I stayed close to your family, your mother and your father.” She accused Melania of silence while she sat in ICE detention, called the president a pedophile, and threatened to expose everything she knows. Hours later, the First Lady appeared before a stunned White House press corps that had received no advance notice of the statement.
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