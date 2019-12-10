The 500,000 Bribe In Trump's Ukraine Scheme

New evidence suggests Amb. Marie Yovanovitch may have been fired by Donald Trump as part of a $500,000 bribe paid from a Ukrainian official to Rudy Giuliani via Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. That's what it looks like to me as I focus in on the 2018 timeline. Plus who is "-1" in the impeachment report call logs? Is it the President or is it another seni…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes