In this episode, we dive into the historic Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for a staggering $787 million and discuss the legal headaches Rupert Murdoch and his son face related to the 2020 elections. We then explore the legal procedures surrounding discovery and subpoenas in court cases and emphasize that the Dominion case is not just a…
The $787 Million Battle for Democracy: Fox News, Dominion, and the Fight to Protect Our Votes
Apr 20, 2023
∙ Paid
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes